Realme Narzo 50 series could expand in India with the addition of the Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro smartphones. While the company hasn't yet revealed its plans, a tipster has claimed that the expansion could take place by early November. It is unclear whether the company would bring only the Realme Narzo 50 to the country or launch the Narzo 50 Pro as well. Last month, the Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i were launched in India as the two initial models in the Narzo 50 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91Mobiles has suggested that the Realme Narzo 50 or Realme Narzo 50 Pro would launch in India either later this month or in early November. The smartphones haven't yet been unveiled anywhere.

Realme was originally speculated to launch its Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro in the Indian market last month. The company, however, brought the Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A as two initial models in the Realme Narzo 50 series.

The Realme Narzo 50A was launched with a starting price of Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 4GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at Rs. 12,499.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50i starts at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB version. It also has a 4GB + 128GB model at Rs. 8,499.

Both of the first Realme Narzo 50 series phones in India come with a waterdrop-style notch design and an HD+ display. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot on both phones for storage expansions.

In terms of differences, the Narzo 50i carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera, Unisoc 9863 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 50A, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

