Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro to Launch in India by Early November: Report

Realme Narzo 50 series initially added the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2021 16:40 IST
Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro to Launch in India by Early November: Report

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme Narzo 50A (pictured) comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro could come to India soon
  • The company was originally speculated to launch Narzo 50 last month
  • Realme Narzo 50 series was introduced in India few weeks back

Realme Narzo 50 series could expand in India with the addition of the Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro smartphones. While the company hasn't yet revealed its plans, a tipster has claimed that the expansion could take place by early November. It is unclear whether the company would bring only the Realme Narzo 50 to the country or launch the Narzo 50 Pro as well. Last month, the Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i were launched in India as the two initial models in the Narzo 50 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91Mobiles has suggested that the Realme Narzo 50 or Realme Narzo 50 Pro would launch in India either later this month or in early November. The smartphones haven't yet been unveiled anywhere.

Realme was originally speculated to launch its Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro in the Indian market last month. The company, however, brought the Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A as two initial models in the Realme Narzo 50 series.

The Realme Narzo 50A was launched with a starting price of Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 4GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at Rs. 12,499.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50i starts at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB version. It also has a 4GB + 128GB model at Rs. 8,499.

Both of the first Realme Narzo 50 series phones in India come with a waterdrop-style notch design and an HD+ display. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot on both phones for storage expansions.

In terms of differences, the Narzo 50i carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera, Unisoc 9863 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 50A, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Narzo 50, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Adds New Feature to Remove Followers Without Blocking Them on Web

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro to Launch in India by Early November: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
  3. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  4. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  5. BGMI to Get PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events Dates Announced
  6. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  7. Ethereum Co-Founder Slams El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Process
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  10. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Spotted in China's 3C Listing, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
  2. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character
  3. Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro to Launch in India by Early November: Report
  4. Twitter Adds New Feature to Remove Followers Without Blocking Them on Web
  5. Eternals Runtime More Than 2.5 Hours, Second-Longest MCU Movie After Avengers: Endgame
  6. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Worthless, Calls Government Regulation Inevitable
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations
  8. Realme GT Neo 2T Colour Options Teased, Tipped to Be Launched in India Soon
  9. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Launched for Creators, Public Figures, Groups Globally
  10. Edward Snowden Says CBDC a 'Cryptofascist Currency' Designed to Put Governments at Centre of Every Transaction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com