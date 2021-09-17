Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32 Inch Also Coming

Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming

Realme Narzo 50 series is teased to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Updated: 17 September 2021 12:07 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50 is teased to sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Band 2 has debuted already in Malaysia
  • Realme Narzo 50 series will have a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Realme Narzo 50 series to feature a waterdrop-style notch display

Realme Narzo 50 series is set to launch in India on September 24 the company confirmed with a media invite. The Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch are also launching alongside the Narzo 50 at the same event. Realme is expected to launch two phones in the Narzo 50 series – the Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. Leaks also suggest that the company may also be working on a Realme Narzo 50A model. Key specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 series have also been teased.

Realme Narzo 50 launch date, teased specifications

The company has announced via media invites and social media) that the Realme Narzo 50 series will launch in India on September 24. The event is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm and will likely be a virtual event. Realme has published a dedicated page teasing the arrival of the Narzo 50 series and this page teases key specifications as well. It is teased to be powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali G52 GPU. The Realme Narzo 50 series may pack a 6,000mAh battery that it claims offers 53 hours of standby time, 48 hours of calling, 111 hours of Spotify, 26 hours of WhatsApp, and 8 hours of gaming.

In addition, the Realme Narzo 50 series is said to integrate a "super power saving mode", wherein the phone can last for 144 hours of calling with 5 percent of power. It can last for 120 hours of WhatsApp and 2.6 days of standby time. There will be a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel additional portrait and macro lenses. Camera features include Super Nightscape mode.

The render attached to the Realme Narzo 50 teaser page suggests that the phone may have a waterdrop-style notch display and a rectangular camera module at the back that not only houses the three sensors and the flash, but also a fingerprint sensor.

Realme Band 2 specifications, price

Moreover, the Realme Band 2 will also be unveiled with bigger display than the predecessor, various sports modes, and key health monitors. It has already debuted in Malaysia earlier this month and features a 1.4-inch touch display, has over 50 personalised dial faces, offers heart-rate monitoring, and dedicated support to track your blood oxygen levels.

realme band 2 image

The company promises to offer a total of 90 sports modes and the fitness band is said to be water resistant of up to 50 metres. Connectivity-wise, the Realme Band 2 has Bluetooth v5.1 support. It packs a 204mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage. In Malaysia, the Realme Band 2 price is set at MYR 139 (roughly Rs. 2,500) and it is likely to fall in the same range in the Indian market as well.

Realme has also confirmed that the Smart TV Neo 32-inch will also be announced at the event. Details regarding the smart TV are not known yet, but the company might tease features in the coming days.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50 Specifications, Realme Band 2, Realme Band 2 Specifications, Realme Band 2 Price in India, Realme, Realme Smart TV Neo 32, Realme Smart TV Neo 32 Specifications
Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year
Google Pixel Fold Launch Tipped for Q4 2021, May Come With LTPO OLED Display

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  4. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  5. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  6. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  7. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  8. Google Doodle Marks Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura’s 133rd Birthday
  9. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  10. Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Said to Be Next Week, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Launch Tipped for Q4 2021, May Come With LTPO OLED Display
  2. Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming
  3. Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year
  4. Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week
  5. Cryptocurrency Prices in India Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Slip Marginally, Dogecoin Witnesses Rise
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland
  7. Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81
  8. Cryptocurrency ATM Kiosks, Bitcoin Purchase-Related Complaints to Be Investigated by El Salvador Body
  9. Facebook Removes German Anti-COVID Restrictions Group Over 'Social Harm'
  10. Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com