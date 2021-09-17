Realme Narzo 50 series is set to launch in India on September 24 the company confirmed with a media invite. The Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch are also launching alongside the Narzo 50 at the same event. Realme is expected to launch two phones in the Narzo 50 series – the Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. Leaks also suggest that the company may also be working on a Realme Narzo 50A model. Key specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 series have also been teased.

Realme Narzo 50 launch date, teased specifications

The company has announced via media invites and social media) that the Realme Narzo 50 series will launch in India on September 24. The event is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm and will likely be a virtual event. Realme has published a dedicated page teasing the arrival of the Narzo 50 series and this page teases key specifications as well. It is teased to be powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali G52 GPU. The Realme Narzo 50 series may pack a 6,000mAh battery that it claims offers 53 hours of standby time, 48 hours of calling, 111 hours of Spotify, 26 hours of WhatsApp, and 8 hours of gaming.

In addition, the Realme Narzo 50 series is said to integrate a "super power saving mode", wherein the phone can last for 144 hours of calling with 5 percent of power. It can last for 120 hours of WhatsApp and 2.6 days of standby time. There will be a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel additional portrait and macro lenses. Camera features include Super Nightscape mode.

The render attached to the Realme Narzo 50 teaser page suggests that the phone may have a waterdrop-style notch display and a rectangular camera module at the back that not only houses the three sensors and the flash, but also a fingerprint sensor.

Realme Band 2 specifications, price

Moreover, the Realme Band 2 will also be unveiled with bigger display than the predecessor, various sports modes, and key health monitors. It has already debuted in Malaysia earlier this month and features a 1.4-inch touch display, has over 50 personalised dial faces, offers heart-rate monitoring, and dedicated support to track your blood oxygen levels.

The company promises to offer a total of 90 sports modes and the fitness band is said to be water resistant of up to 50 metres. Connectivity-wise, the Realme Band 2 has Bluetooth v5.1 support. It packs a 204mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage. In Malaysia, the Realme Band 2 price is set at MYR 139 (roughly Rs. 2,500) and it is likely to fall in the same range in the Indian market as well.

Realme has also confirmed that the Smart TV Neo 32-inch will also be announced at the event. Details regarding the smart TV are not known yet, but the company might tease features in the coming days.