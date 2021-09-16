Realme Narzo 50 series is expected to bring the next Narzo-branded smartphones from the Chinese manufacture following the Realme Narzo 30 series. The Narzo 50A has been in rumours for quite a while and new leaks now suggest that the Narzo 50 series will make its debut in India between September 20 and 24. Apart from this, Francis Wong, the CMO of Realme India and Europe also confirmed the upcoming handset in a tweet by sharing the internal hardware details of the Realme Narzo 50A.

As per a report by Moneycontrol citing industry sources, Realme is expected to launch the Realme Narzo 50 series in India between September 20 and 24. Along with the Narzo 50A, the company is said to launch Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro smartphones. These devices are reported to launch in both 4G and 5G variants. The speculated Narzo 50i is also said to debut alongside. The report adds that Realme will also debut two AIoT products. One of the two products could be the Realme Band 2, which will then go on sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Details about the second AIoT product are not available. However, it is speculated to be a robot vacuum cleaner that was launched earlier this year.

Wong has already teased the Narzo 50A in the country through his latest Twitter post. He said that the entry-level smartphone from the Narzo 50 series will feature a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood.

The new device may succeed the existing Narzo 30A that is available in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage model. The higher variant offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs. 9,999. We can expect the Narzo 50A price in India to be around the same.

On the specification part, past leaks suggest that the Realme 50A will have a triple rear camera setup and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 50A is said to come with a notched display and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. Earlier, the Realme Narzo 50A was reportedly spotted in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listings with the model number RMX3430. A Realme phone with the same model number was also spotted on Camerafv5.com database, which suggested the phone will carry a 13-megapixel (12.5-megapixel in the database) sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.