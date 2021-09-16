Technology News
Realme Narzo 50 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Realme Band 2 May Also Debut

Realme Narzo 50A may succeed the existing Narzo 30A in the Indian market.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 September 2021 19:58 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Realme Band 2 May Also Debut

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Realme Narzo 50A has leaked in the past on several occasions

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A is expected to launch soon in India
  • Narzo 50A will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  • Realme Band 2 likely to debut alongside the Narzo 50 series

Realme Narzo 50 series is expected to bring the next Narzo-branded smartphones from the Chinese manufacture following the Realme Narzo 30 series. The Narzo 50A has been in rumours for quite a while and new leaks now suggest that the Narzo 50 series will make its debut in India between September 20 and 24. Apart from this, Francis Wong, the CMO of Realme India and Europe also confirmed the upcoming handset in a tweet by sharing the internal hardware details of the Realme Narzo 50A.

As per a report by Moneycontrol citing industry sources, Realme is expected to launch the Realme Narzo 50 series in India between September 20 and 24. Along with the Narzo 50A, the company is said to launch Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro smartphones. These devices are reported to launch in both 4G and 5G variants. The speculated Narzo 50i is also said to debut alongside. The report adds that Realme will also debut two AIoT products. One of the two products could be the Realme Band 2, which will then go on sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Details about the second AIoT product are not available. However, it is speculated to be a robot vacuum cleaner that was launched earlier this year.

Wong has already teased the Narzo 50A in the country through his latest Twitter post. He said that the entry-level smartphone from the Narzo 50 series will feature a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood.

The new device may succeed the existing Narzo 30A that is available in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage model. The higher variant offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs. 9,999. We can expect the Narzo 50A price in India to be around the same.

On the specification part, past leaks suggest that the Realme 50A will have a triple rear camera setup and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 50A is said to come with a notched display and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. Earlier, the Realme Narzo 50A was reportedly spotted in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listings with the model number RMX3430. A Realme phone with the same model number was also spotted on Camerafv5.com database, which suggested the phone will carry a 13-megapixel (12.5-megapixel in the database) sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good display
  • Attractive design
  • Powerful processor
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • Lacks an ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Average camera performance
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Only passable video quality
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Bright and responsive display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good selfie camera
  • Decent overall performance
  • Bad
  • Average rear camera performance
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Weak sunlight legibility
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

