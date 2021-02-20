Realme Narzo 30A specifications have leaked via a Geekbench listing ahead of its launch. The phone is set to launch in India on February 24 alongside the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The Realme Narzo 30A has been subject to several leaks in the past and is expected to feature a waterdrop-style notch and a dual rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 30A is also reported to come with a rear fingerprint sensor onboard. Alongside the two phones, the company has confirmed the launch of Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds as well.

The Realme Narzo 30A has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX3171. This model number has been associated with the Realme Narzo 30A. The phone has been reportedly spotted with RMX3171 model number on NBTC certification and BIS certification sites as well. The Geekbench listing suggests that the phone may run on the dated Android 10 software and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It is listed to pack 4GB of RAM and achieves a single-core score of 368 points and a multi-core score of 1,296 points.

Past leaks claim that the Realme Narzo 30A may feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor. The phone is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel front camera and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is expected to come in Black and Light Blue colour options. As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 30A may come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 30A is likely a budget phone, while the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G expected to be a premium offering. The company has already confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek 800U SoC, have triple rear cameras, and a hole-punch display. The launch event for the phones will begin on Wednesday, February 24 at 12.30pm (IST).

