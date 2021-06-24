Technology News
  Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, and Realme 5 Pro users will gain early access to Realme UI 2.0 in batches.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 June 2021 14:06 IST
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0

(L-R) Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro are currently running Android 10

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro was launched with Android 9, got Android 10 update in 2020
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A were launched with Android 10
  • Users need to meet certain criteria before being eligible for beta tests

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, and Realme 5 Pro are receiving early access to Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. The company will be rolling out the beta test for its latest OS to select users of the smartphones. The early access scheme will be available to users in batches and will have limited slots in each batch. While Realme 5 Pro was launched with Android 9 Pie and received an Android 10 update, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Through a series of posts on its blog, Realme announced that select users of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, and Realme 5 Pro in India would gain early access to Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. An early access programme, also known as beta testing, will let users experience Android 11 on their smartphones before a wider rollout is conducted.

Users of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G would need to have RMX2111PU_11.A.35 or RMX2111PU_11.A.37 firmware versions at the time of enrolling for the early access programme. Realme Narzo 30A users need to be on RMX3171_11.A.17 and Realme 5 Pro users need to have at least RMX1971EX_11_C.14 as the firmware version.

Once this criterion is met, users of these Realme smartphones will then have to head to Settings and open the Software update menu. Once in, users will need to tap on the Settings icon on the top right corner and then head to Trial Version > Apply Now. Users will then need to fill in the details and finish the quiz.

There are certain conditions defined by Realme that users need to meet before they can gain access to the beta test for Android 11. Users would need to make sure their smartphones aren't rooted and should create a back up to prevent data loss. Realme has also warned that some third-party apps may not be compatible with Android 11, hence should be updated to the latest version.

The Realme smartphones should also have more than 5GB of storage available to prevent update failure. Users can check the phone storage by heading to Settings > Additional Settings > Storage. The early access may also have an unpredictable impact on the smartphone and may also affect daily usage. All three smartphones must also have at least 60 percent power left in the battery.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good selfie camera
  • Decent overall performance
  • Bad
  • Average rear camera performance
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Weak sunlight legibility
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro, Realme UI 2.0, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Reliance AGM 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, Jio Chatbot Announced, Jio 5G Phone Expected

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0
