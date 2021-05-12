Realme Narzo 30 will come with 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery, the company has shared through its Malaysian Facebook page. Realme launched the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A in India back in February and is going to launch the Narzo 30 in Malaysia on May 18. The company has been teasing the specifications for Realme Narzo 30 and previously revealed that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

In its latest set of teasers, Realme shared on its Malaysian Facebook page that the Realme Narzo 30 will come with a 90Hz display. Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Narzo 30A comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Through a separate post, the company also shared that the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. According to Realme, the battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. Realme Narzo 30 packs the same battery capacity as the Narzo 30 Pro while the Narzo 30A comes with a larger 6,000mAh battery.

The post that shows the battery capacity of Realme Narzo 30 also shows the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Realme recently announced that Realme Narzo 30 will launch on May 18 at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST). At the same time, an unofficial unboxing video of the phone also went live on YouTube hinting at 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, along with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also showed the phone will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 580 nits of brightness and have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It may also have 9.5mm of thickness and weigh 185 grams.

Early last month, it was reported that the phone will come with 6GB RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It was also reported that the phone could measure 162.35x75.46x9.45mm.

Back in March, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth had revealed there will be a 4G and a 5G version of the Realme Narzo 30, both of which will launch together “very soon.”