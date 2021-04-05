Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 Alleged Geekbench Listing Hints at MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB RAM

Realme Narzo 30 could come with Android 11 out-of-the-box and have 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 April 2021 13:42 IST
Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 may come with Realme UI 1.0
  • The phone does not have a release date yet
  • Realme Narzo 30 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 30 has reportedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing that hints at some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme Narzo 30 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and run Android 11. The phone will be offered in a 4G and a 5G variant and while there is no exact release date for the Realme Narzo 30 series, company CEO Madhav Sheth had shared recently that it will be released in India very soon.

A Realme phone with model number RMX2156 has been spotted in a Geekbench listing and this is believed to be the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 4G model. The phone has been listed with Android 11, 6GB of RAM, and the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC (MT6785V). It scored 517 in single-core and 1,682 in multi-core benchmarks. The listing could belong to one of the RAM + storage configurations for Realme Narzo 30 4G and further variants can be expected.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

The same model number – RMX2156 – was recently spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Indonesian Telecom website. Realme Narzo 30 is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may come with a hole-punch display and vertically aligned triple rear cameras. It could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and support 30W fast charging support. The Indonesian Telecom listing hinted at the phone running Realme UI 1.0 and measuring 162.35x75.46.9.45mm.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A have already been launched and the company is yet to unveil the vanilla Realme Narzo 30. The company will launch both the 4GB and 5G versions of the phone in India very soon. The Pro variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC while the Narzo 30A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Both phones have triple rear camera setups.

Realme is also gearing up to launch Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in India on April 8.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

