Realme Narzo 30 Confirmed to Come With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Ahead of May 18 Launch

Realme Narzo 30 is scheduled to launch in Malaysia on May 18 and it is unclear when the phone will come to India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2021 15:16 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Malaysia

Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme shared a camera sample for Realme Narzo 30
  • Realme Narzo 30 will come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme Narzo 30 will launch in Malaysia on May 18

Realme Narzo 30 will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the company confirmed. Realme Malaysia shared the development on its Facebook page ahead of the May 18 launch. The phone will join Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A that launched in India back in February. The company has earlier teased several specifications of Realme Narzo 30, such as a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, and support for fast charging.

The latest teaser shared by Realme Malaysia announces that Realme Narzo 30 will come with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The company also shared a sample image captured with the primary camera. As of now, it is unclear when the phone will come to India as there has been no information from Realme India. Back in March, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said that both the 4G and 5G versions of Realme Narzo 30 will launch together in India soon.

Recently, Realme Malaysia confirmed that the Narzo 30 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging. This places the Narzo 30 right in between Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A in terms of screen refresh rate as the Pro variant comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Narzo 30A comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery, the Narzo 30A takes the lead with its 6,000mAh capacity.

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and according to a recent unofficial unboxing video, it may come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The video also showed a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also showed that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 580 nits of brightness and have a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It may also have 9.5mm of thickness and weigh 185 grams.

Realme Narzo 30 will launch in Malaysia at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST) on May 18.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Specifications, Realme, Realme Narzo 30 Series
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
