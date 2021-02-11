A Realme smartphone has been spotted in a TENAA listing with model number RMX3161. This could be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The listing leaks key specifications of the upcoming phone along with its images. The smartphone is listed with a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 4,880mAh battery. Realme had recently teased the India launch of the Realme Narzo 30 series. The series, successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series that launched in September last year, is expected to debut in the country soon.

The TENAA listing shows images of a Realme phone, expected to be the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The smartphone appears to have a triple camera setup at the back. The images also suggest a punch-hole in the top-left corner of the screen for the selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The listing suggests that the upcoming Realme smartphone will have a 6.5-inch display, run on Android 11, and support 5G connectivity as well dual-SIM connectivity. Further, the smartphone is listed with the measurements 162.5x74.8x8.8mm.

A report by GSMArena claims that another regulatory agency listing had previously suggested that the model number RMX3171 leaked via TENAA could be Realme Narzo 30A. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, however, carries the model number RMX2161. Hence, it seems likely that RMX3161 will be associated with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

Since Realme has started teasing the Realme Narzo 30 series in India, more leaks about the phone can be expected. The Realme Narzo 30 series will be successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series that launched in September 2020.

Realme had shared a survey earlier this week, asking fans for suggestions on what the retail box of the phone should look like. Six options were presented. While no launch date was revealed by the company, the Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to launch in May or even before that.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.