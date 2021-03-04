Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will go on sale for the first time in India today, march 4 at 12pm (noon). The smartphone launched last month and is one of the most affordable 5G handsets in India. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Realme Q2 that was launched in China in October last year. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price, sale details

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available in Blade Silver and Sword Black colour options on Flipkart as well as on realme.com from 12pm (noon). Customers who purchase the new Realme smartphone from Flipkart can also get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. The phone will also be available via offline stores.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.2x75.1x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

