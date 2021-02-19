Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A key specifications have leaked ahead of their February 24 India launch. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both the phones will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the Realme Narzo 30A will come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications (leaked)

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked some specifications of both the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G leak suggests that the phone will feature a 120Hz display. It could come with a triple camera setup tipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is expected to be a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support inside the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The phone is also tipped to support Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G appears to feature a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner of the display.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications (leaked)

About the Realme Narzo 30A, Sharma says the phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The Realme Narzo 30A is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is expected to come in Black and Light Blue colour options.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A launch event will begin at 12.30pm on February 24. Realme has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the two phones.

