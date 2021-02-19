Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 30A is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 February 2021 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A phones are all set to launch on February 24

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may have a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Realme Narzo 30A expected to come with a rear fingerprint sensor

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A key specifications have leaked ahead of their February 24 India launch. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both the phones will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the Realme Narzo 30A will come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications (leaked)

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked some specifications of both the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G leak suggests that the phone will feature a 120Hz display. It could come with a triple camera setup tipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is expected to be a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support inside the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The phone is also tipped to support Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G appears to feature a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner of the display.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications (leaked)

About the Realme Narzo 30A, Sharma says the phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The Realme Narzo 30A is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is expected to come in Black and Light Blue colour options.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A launch event will begin at 12.30pm on February 24. Realme has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the two phones.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 30a, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Microsoft Announces Windows 10 21H1 Update With Focus on Improving Remote Work and Learning

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. WandaVision Episode 7 Goes Full Modern Family in New Clip
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro May Feature Same Display Technology as Samsung Galaxy S21
  5. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Debuts With Solar Charging Support
  8. WhatsApp to Restart Rollout of Contentious Privacy Update in Coming Weeks
  9. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  10. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces Windows 10 21H1 Update With Focus on Improving Remote Work and Learning
  2. Apple Could Be Looking to Develop 6G Wireless Technology, Posts Job Listings for Engineers
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting February 2021 Security Patch and 5G Improvements With OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update
  6. New Look at First Black Hole Detected Shows It Is 50 Percent Bigger Than Expected
  7. Mortal Kombat Trailer Promises a Bloody, Action Movie True to the Games
  8. Facebook Inflated Its Advertising Audiences to Generate More Revenue, Companies Say in Lawsuit
  9. Facebook Australia News Blackout: UK Lawmaker Says Time to Get Tough Against ‘Bully Boy Action’
  10. Microsoft Joins Forces With Bosch to Develop Vehicle Software Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com