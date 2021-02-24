Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 16,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2021 13:37 IST
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes as a rebranded Realme Q2 that was launched last year

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • The phone will be available from March 4
  • Realme Narzo 30A price in India starts at Rs. 8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A were launched in India on Wednesday, the latest models in the Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Realme Q2 that was unveiled in October last year. The phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U and offers 5G connectivity. The Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, has MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and 4G support. Alongside the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A, the Realme Motion Activated Night Light has been launched in the country as the company's answer to Xiaomi's Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Motion Activated Night Light price in India

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour options. In contrast, the Realme Narzo 30A comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It has Laser Black and Laser Blue colours to choose from.

In terms of availability, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available for purchase through from 12pm (noon) on March 4, while the Realme Narzo 30A will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on March 5. Both phones will be available through Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline offline stores. Customers purchasing the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will also get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

The Realme Motion Activated Night Light comes with a price tag of Rs. 599. It will go on sale from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a hole-punch design and comes with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 162.2x75.1x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with a waterdrop-style notch and has a peak brightness of 570 nits. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 30A has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 30A has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

realme narzo 30a front back image gadgets 360 Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A comes with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch

 

On the storage front, the Realme Narzo 30A has up to 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 30A packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging. The phone is claimed to deliver up to 46 days of standby time on a single charge. Lastly, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 207 grams.

Realme Motion Activated Night Light specifications

The Realme Motion Activated Night Light comes with a 2,800K warm yellow lamp that works along with a built-in infrared (IR) motion sensor. The donut-shaped light detects motion in up to six metres range and turns on automatically when someone passes. It also comes with an auto-off functionality that turns the built-in lamp off after 15 seconds of detecting no motion.

Realme has offered two brightness modes to change the softness of the light as per user preferences. Further, the Motion Activated Night Light comes with three magnets to let you stick it to a metal surface. You can also hang the light to the closet corners of your home or place it or stick it with adhesive base to your corridors or hallways.

The Realme Motion Activated Night Light is powered by three AAA batteries that are claimed to last for 365 days in low light mode. The batteries are included in the box.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
