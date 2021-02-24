Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A prices have leaked just hours before their India launch event today. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be more the premium of the two models and is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The Realme Narzo 30A is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Realme Narzo 30A is expected to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support as well.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A price in India (expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy has tweeted that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may be priced at Rs. 15,999 or Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,999 or Rs. 18,999. He claims that the box price may be Rs. 21,999. The phone is expected to come in Silver and Sword Black colour options.

The tipster also says that the Realme Narzo 30A may come in a base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and this options is expected to be priced at Rs. 8,499 or Rs. 8,999. There is reported to be a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option as well and this model is reported to be priced at Rs. 9,499 or Rs. 9,999. The box price of this model is tipped to be Rs. 10,999. The Realme Narzo 30A is expected to come in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may feature a 120Hz display and feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor. It is expected to pack a 5,000mah battery with 30W fast charging support. The more affordable Realme Narzo 30A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor. As mentioned, it is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

