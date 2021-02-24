Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Price in India Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may be priced starting from Rs. 15,999 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2021 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Price in India Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is expected to come in two configurations – 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by Dimensity 800U SoC
  • Realme Narzo 30A is expected to be priced starting Rs. 8,499
  • Relme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may come in Silver and Sword Black

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A prices have leaked just hours before their India launch event today. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be more the premium of the two models and is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The Realme Narzo 30A is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Realme Narzo 30A is expected to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support as well.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A price in India (expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy has tweeted that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may be priced at Rs. 15,999 or Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,999 or Rs. 18,999. He claims that the box price may be Rs. 21,999. The phone is expected to come in Silver and Sword Black colour options.

The tipster also says that the Realme Narzo 30A may come in a base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and this options is expected to be priced at Rs. 8,499 or Rs. 8,999. There is reported to be a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option as well and this model is reported to be priced at Rs. 9,499 or Rs. 9,999. The box price of this model is tipped to be Rs. 10,999. The Realme Narzo 30A is expected to come in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may feature a 120Hz display and feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor. It is expected to pack a 5,000mah battery with 30W fast charging support. The more affordable Realme Narzo 30A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor. As mentioned, it is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Narzo 30A Price in India, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WandaVision Cinematographer Reveals the Secrets Behind Marvel Series’ Ever-Changing Looks

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Price in India Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A India Prices Leak
  2. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Debut in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched in India
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  5. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Top Mobile Phones
  7. Spotify Will Soon Be Available in Hindi, 11 More Indian Languages
  8. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.11 Update With January Security Patch
  9. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
  10. HP Launches New Pavilion Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core Chips in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Lite Gets Updated With Dedicated Reels Tab in India to Show Short-Form Videos
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release as Soon as Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. RBI Has 'Major Concerns' Over Cryptocurrencies, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das
  4. Lionsgate Play’s First Indian Original Is a Remake of Casual, Led by Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar
  5. Hyundai to Replace Battery Systems in 82,000 Electric Cars Globally in $900-Million Recall
  6. Vivo V20 SE Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Specifications, Availability
  7. Noise Buds Solo TWS Earphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India, Noise Buds Pop With ENC Announced
  8. Haier K-Series 4K HDR Android TVs Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 51,490
  9. WandaVision’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Song Out on Spotify, Apple Music, Others
  10. Samsung Galaxy M62 to Launch in Malaysia on March 3, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy F62
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com