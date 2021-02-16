Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 February 2021 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Shubham87873762

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G could come in two colours

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro may be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC
  • Realme Narzo 30 series could launch at the end of February
  • Realme Narzo 30A seems to have a fingerprint scanner on the back

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A seem to be the two models that could launch first in the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series, a leaked poster shows. The company started teasing the Realme Narzo 30 series in India last week and asked fans to choose which design it should go with for the box. Now, a poster for the upcoming series appears to have surface online hinting at a couple specifications and the design of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A.

Realme launched the Realme Narzo 20 series in September last year and it included Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series is also expected to feature three models just like the Narzo 20 series but it seems like the company will be launching Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A first. A tipster tweeted an image of what seems to be a poster for the Narzo 30 series. It shows only Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A, with no mention of the vanilla Realme Narzo 30.

The poster also lists a couple of specifications for Realme Narzo 30 Pro, suggesting that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and have a screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking of specifications, Realme Narzo 30 Pro was allegedly spotted in a TENAA listing recently, hinting at a 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery, but it showed a triple rear camera setup – a bit different to what we can see in the new leaked poster. This variant that showed up on TENAA could just be Realme Narzo 30.

In terms of design, Realme Narzo 30 Pro appears to have a hole-punch cutout located on the top left corner of the screen and what seems to be a quad rear camera setup in a vertical orientation. Two colour variants of the phone can be seen – blue and grey. The other phone, most likely Realme Narzo 30A, seems to have a square-shaped camera module on the back that houses three sensors and the flash. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back panel that has a blue shade and a pattern-based design.

While the company has not confirmed what the phones will be called, speculation suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 series could include Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and Realme Narzo 30A, just like the Narzo 20 series. The Realme Narzo 30 series is tipped to launch in India by the last week of February.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Realme Narzo 30A
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs
Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Set for March 4, Xiaomi Reveals

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  5. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Tipped to Launch in India on March 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iPad Air (2020), Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Set for March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak; Launch Expected in March
  5. NASA Wants to Fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars for the First Time
  6. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Gives Us More of the Titular Battle
  7. Moto E7 Power Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of February 19 Launch
  8. Telenor Stops Listing Myanmar Internet Outages Citing Fears for Employees After Military Coup
  9. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week to Look for Signs of Life
  10. Parler Relaunches After Being Forced Offline Over US Capitol Violence Incitements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com