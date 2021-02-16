Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A seem to be the two models that could launch first in the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series, a leaked poster shows. The company started teasing the Realme Narzo 30 series in India last week and asked fans to choose which design it should go with for the box. Now, a poster for the upcoming series appears to have surface online hinting at a couple specifications and the design of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A.

Realme launched the Realme Narzo 20 series in September last year and it included Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series is also expected to feature three models just like the Narzo 20 series but it seems like the company will be launching Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A first. A tipster tweeted an image of what seems to be a poster for the Narzo 30 series. It shows only Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A, with no mention of the vanilla Realme Narzo 30.

The poster also lists a couple of specifications for Realme Narzo 30 Pro, suggesting that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and have a screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking of specifications, Realme Narzo 30 Pro was allegedly spotted in a TENAA listing recently, hinting at a 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery, but it showed a triple rear camera setup – a bit different to what we can see in the new leaked poster. This variant that showed up on TENAA could just be Realme Narzo 30.

In terms of design, Realme Narzo 30 Pro appears to have a hole-punch cutout located on the top left corner of the screen and what seems to be a quad rear camera setup in a vertical orientation. Two colour variants of the phone can be seen – blue and grey. The other phone, most likely Realme Narzo 30A, seems to have a square-shaped camera module on the back that houses three sensors and the flash. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back panel that has a blue shade and a pattern-based design.

While the company has not confirmed what the phones will be called, speculation suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 series could include Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and Realme Narzo 30A, just like the Narzo 20 series. The Realme Narzo 30 series is tipped to launch in India by the last week of February.

