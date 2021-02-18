Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is teased to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2021 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is teased to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to be available on Flipkart, Realme.com
  • Realme Narzo 30A is teased to feature a square-shaped camera module
  • Realme Narzo 30A is also seen to have a rear fingerprint sensor

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, and Realme Buds Air 2 will launch in India on February 24. The launch date has been confirmed via a dedicated page on Flipkart and also the company's official site. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G processor information has also been revealed along with design details of both upcoming phones. These are the first phones to launch in the Realme Narzo 30 series and more phones may be introduced in the future.

Both Flipkart and Realme.com have published a dedicated teaser page confirming the arrival of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A. The teaser page confirms that the two phones will launch on February 24 at 12.30pm IST. Availability will be on Flipkart and Realme.com, and pricing information should be announced at the launch, along with detailed specifications.

Furthermore, a media invite sent by Realme also confirms that the Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will also launch alongside the two phones. These earbuds are teased to come with ‘democratised ANC technology' and were also teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth a little while ago. These earbuds will succeed the Realme Buds Air and may come with upgraded design and features.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A specifications, design

The teaser pages also confirm that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. As per these pages, it delivers 11 percent higher CPU performance, 28 percent higher GPU efficiency, and 1.4x faster app launch time than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 series processor. The Flipkart listing also reveals that the AnTuTu score achieved by the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is 3,42,130, with its GPU score at 91,211 and its CPU score at 1,06,438.

Coming to the design, the teaser pages show that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a hole-punch display with a cutout for the selfie camera placed in the top left corner. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, along with a triple camera setup inside a rectangular-shaped module on the top left. The back panel is seen to feature a glossy gradient finish.

The Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is seen to feature a square-shaped module at the back with triple cameras inside. It has a rear fingerprint sensor and a textured back panel finish.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
