Realme Narzo 30 Series, Buds Air 2, Motion Activated Night Light to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A are set to launch today.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 24 February 2021 07:30 IST
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup

  • Realme Buds Air 2 will have ANC
  • Realme Motion Activated Night Light may not be priced too high
  • Realme Narzo 30A may pack a 6,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 30 Series, Buds Air 2, Motion Activated Night Light to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A are set to launch in India today. The event will be live streamed via the company's social media platforms. Alongside the two smartphones, the Chinese company will also be launching the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and the Realme Motion Activated Night Light as well. Read on to check out how you can watch the livestream, along with the expected price and specifications of the upcoming smartphones, earphones, and night light.

Realme Narzo 30 series launch livestream details, timing

The launch of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, and the accompanying devices will take place today, February 24, starting 12:30pm IST. The event can be live streamed via the company's official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel. You can also watch the livestream below:

Realme collaborated with EDM superstars The Chainsmokers to market the new product, who are expected to deliver a live performance at the event as well.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, as the name suggests, is the premium 5G variant in the lineup, highlighted by a possible 120Hz display. As per a recent report Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G could sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G may support Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio as well.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications (expected)

Realme Narzo 30A is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch display. Under the hood, the Narzo 30A could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. For photography, the smartphone could come with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to pack a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme is expected to launch the Narzo 30A in Black and Light Blue colour options.

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications (expected)

Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds have been teased by the company to sport 10mm diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers. The earphones will also support active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer 22.5 hours of total playback. With ANC off, Realme Buds Air 2 could provide a total playback of 25 hours.

Realme Motion Activated Night Light specifications (expected)

Realme Motion Activated Night Light will come with inbuilt sensors to detect motion and light up. This could ease movement around your room during night time, without having to worry about turning on a light and then remembering to turn it off again. Rated to deliver up to 365 days of battery life, it will sport a 2,800K diffused warm lamp.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Shayak Majumder
