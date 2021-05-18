Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 has been confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2021 07:00 IST
Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Malaysia

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 will come with 90Hz refresh rate
  • The phone does not have an India launch date yet
  • Realme Narzo 30 will pack a triple rear camera setup

Realme Narzo 30 is set to debut for the first time globally at an event in Malaysia today, May 18, at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST). The company will host a virtual event for the launch that will be livestreamed on its social media handle. Realme Narzo 30 will be the third phone in the series that currently includes the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A. As the name would suggest, the Narzo 30 sits between the Pro and the Narzo 30A. It has been confirmed to come with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Realme Narzo 30 how to watch livestream

Realme Narzo 30 will launch in Malaysia at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST) through a virtual event. Realme will livestream the launch event on its Malaysia Facebook page. As of now, it is unclear if the phone will be launched in India but given that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A did launch here, the Narzo 30 should launch as well.

Realme Narzo 30 price (expected)

The company has not shared pricing for the phone yet and will do so at the event. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in India for Rs. 16,999 for the base model. The Realme Narzo 30A was launched at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme Narzo 30 can be expected to cost somewhere between the two phones when it launches in India.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

Realme Malaysia has shared some of the key specifications for the Narzo 30. The phone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging, the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 580 nits of brightness, and pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Realme Narzo 30 could have 9.5mm of thickness and weigh 185 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Launch, Realme Narzo 30 specifications, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
