Realme Narzo 30 is set to debut for the first time globally at an event in Malaysia today, May 18, at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST). The company will host a virtual event for the launch that will be livestreamed on its social media handle. Realme Narzo 30 will be the third phone in the series that currently includes the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A. As the name would suggest, the Narzo 30 sits between the Pro and the Narzo 30A. It has been confirmed to come with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Realme Narzo 30 how to watch livestream

Realme Narzo 30 will launch in Malaysia at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST) through a virtual event. Realme will livestream the launch event on its Malaysia Facebook page. As of now, it is unclear if the phone will be launched in India but given that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A did launch here, the Narzo 30 should launch as well.

Realme Narzo 30 price (expected)

The company has not shared pricing for the phone yet and will do so at the event. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in India for Rs. 16,999 for the base model. The Realme Narzo 30A was launched at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme Narzo 30 can be expected to cost somewhere between the two phones when it launches in India.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

Realme Malaysia has shared some of the key specifications for the Narzo 30. The phone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging, the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 580 nits of brightness, and pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Realme Narzo 30 could have 9.5mm of thickness and weigh 185 grams.