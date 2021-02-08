Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design

Realme Narzo 30 will be the successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series that launched in September.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 February 2021 18:28 IST
Photo Credit: Realme Community

Realme Narzo 30 box design will be out of the six mentioned above

  • Realme Narzo 30 does not have a release date yet
  • The company has asked fans to choose the design for the box
  • Realme Narzo 30 may include a vanilla and a Pro variant

Realme Narzo 30 India launch has been teased, as the company has shared a survey asking fans how the retail box for the phone should look like on the Indian Realme community page. The company did not share any details about the phone itself at this point except for the name, but has said that fans should stay tuned for the next reveal. In the tease, Realme also shared that there are now 3 million Narzo users in India.

Realme Narzo 30 will be the successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series that launched in September last year. The company is asking for input from fans to decide what the retail box for the Realme Narzo 30 should look like. There are six options and fans can vote through the Google form here. Apart from the packaging, the company has not shared any details about the phone, except for the name.

The Realme Narzo series started in May last year with the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Both phones came with impressive specifications, especially for the price. The Realme Narzo 20 series then launched in September 2020 and included the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and Narzo 20A. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series can also be expected to include the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro.

The company has not shared any information on the release date for the Narzo 30 series but looking at previous launches, it could also debut in May. However, the company will likely launch the Narzo 30 series sooner than its typical cycle as is the case with other major brands like Samsung and OnePlus.

Realme recently released Android 11 open beta for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro in India with Realme UI 2.0, along with several other phones.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 survey
Vineet Washington
