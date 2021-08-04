Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 Gets New 6GB RAM 64GB Storage Variant, Sale Begins August 5

Realme Narzo 30 launched in June and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with up to 6GB RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2021 16:25 IST
Realme Narzo 30 is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 13,499
  • Realme Narzo 30 starts at Rs. 12,499
  • The phone supports 30W fast charging

Realme Narzo 30 will soon be available in a new configuration — 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone launched alongside the Realme Narzo 30 5G and came in a 4GB + 64GB model, as well as a 6GB + 128GB model. The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options, and now soon in three configurations.

Realme Narzo 30 6GB + 64GB model price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 30 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,499 which sits right in the middle of the other two variants. The 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 12,499 and the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 14,499. This new model of the Realme Narzo 30 will be available for purchase starting August 5 as part of the Big Savings Day sale, as well as via Realme India website as well as other retail distributors.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 405ppi pixel density, and 580 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme Narzo 30 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro sensor. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme Narzo 30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 192 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good display
  • Attractive design
  • Powerful processor
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • Lacks an ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Average camera performance
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Only passable video quality
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
