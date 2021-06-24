Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With 5,000mAh Batteries, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With 5,000mAh Batteries, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 both come with a 48-megapixel main camera at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 June 2021 13:09 IST
Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With 5,000mAh Batteries, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 phones feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • Realme Narzo 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • Both phones run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 phones have launched in the Indian market after their global debut a few months ago. Realme launched the two phones at a virtual event alongside the Realme Buds Q2 and the Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32. Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC whereas the Realme Narzo 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Both phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 price in India, availability, sale

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 is priced in India at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 come in two colours — Racing Blue and Racing Silver.

Realme Narzo 30 5G first sale will be held on June 30 and it will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount (Rs. 15,499 effective price) on the first day of sale. Realme Narzo 30, on the other hand, will go on sale on June 29 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will also be listed with Rs. 500 off (Rs. 11,999 effective price). Both the phones will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com for sale, and will also be available at offline stores.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Realme claims the phone can last for over a month on standby, continuously stream online videos for 16 hours, or be used to play games for 11 hours straight, on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, and acceleration sensor. The phone's dimensions are 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 also supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 405ppi pixel density, and 580 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. Realme has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

Realme Narzo 30 has an identical camera setup to the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture at the front.

Besides, the Realme Narzo 30 handset has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. The company claims the phone can last for 32 days on standby, 48 hours of calling, 16 hours of online movie streaming, or 11 hours of gaming on a single charge. The phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions are 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and the Realme Narzo 30 weighs 192 grams. Sensors include light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro sensor.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Price in India, Realme Narzo 30 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report
Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With 5,000mAh Batteries, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  3. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  4. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  7. iQoo 7 Legend Review: Almost an All-Rounder
  8. Lava Probuds IPX5-Rated True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  9. Dimming of Betelgeuse: Here’s Why the Glow of One of Brightest Stars Faded
  10. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance AGM 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, Jio Chatbot Announced, Jio 5G Phone Expected
  2. Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Earphones, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  3. Mi TV Webcam With Support for Making 1080p Video Calls Launched in India
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With 5,000mAh Batteries, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi K50 Series Launch Teased, Tipped to Deliver Performance Upgrades Over Redmi K40 Lineup
  6. Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report
  7. Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report
  8. Hackers Shouldn’t Be Paid Ransoms, FBI Director Christopher Wray Pleads With Public Companies
  9. Elon Musk Says Starlink to Go Public Once Cash Flow Is More Predictable
  10. Urban InVEST Is a Free, Open-Source Software That Can Help Design Sustainable Cities: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com