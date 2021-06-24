Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 phones have launched in the Indian market after their global debut a few months ago. Realme launched the two phones at a virtual event alongside the Realme Buds Q2 and the Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32. Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC whereas the Realme Narzo 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Both phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 price in India, availability, sale

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 is priced in India at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 come in two colours — Racing Blue and Racing Silver.

Realme Narzo 30 5G first sale will be held on June 30 and it will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount (Rs. 15,499 effective price) on the first day of sale. Realme Narzo 30, on the other hand, will go on sale on June 29 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will also be listed with Rs. 500 off (Rs. 11,999 effective price). Both the phones will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com for sale, and will also be available at offline stores.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Realme claims the phone can last for over a month on standby, continuously stream online videos for 16 hours, or be used to play games for 11 hours straight, on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, and acceleration sensor. The phone's dimensions are 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 also supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 405ppi pixel density, and 580 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. Realme has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

Realme Narzo 30 has an identical camera setup to the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture at the front.

Besides, the Realme Narzo 30 handset has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. The company claims the phone can last for 32 days on standby, 48 hours of calling, 16 hours of online movie streaming, or 11 hours of gaming on a single charge. The phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions are 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and the Realme Narzo 30 weighs 192 grams. Sensors include light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro sensor.

