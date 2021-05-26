Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 May 2021 17:58 IST
Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 90Hz display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G is a rebranded Realme 8 5G
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is available on AliExpress

Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched globally on Wednesday, just weeks after the launch of its 4G model in Malaysia. The Realme Narzo 30 5G seems to be a rebranded model of the Realme 8 5G that was launched in India in April. CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 5G will launch in India very soon, and with the Realme 8 5G already available in the market, we expect the Realme Narzo 30 5G India model to be slightly different than the one launched in Europe today. Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and features a 90Hz display.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price, sale

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Black colour options. On AliExpress, it is listed for as low as EUR 158 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 4GB RAM. The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with 128GB of storage that also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Realme Narzo 30 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 30 5G that supports 18W Quick Charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G Price, Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earphones With Wireless Charging, Low Latency for Gaming Launched

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. Asus Launches ROG Flow X13 and 3 Zephyrus Gaming Laptops in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  6. You May Soon Be Able to Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  8. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earphones With Wireless Charging, Low Latency for Gaming Launched
  3. CoWIN Guidelines for API Usage to Allow Booking of COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
  4. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  5. Crytocurrency Mining Banned in Iran for 4 Months Amid Power Cuts
  6. WhatsApp Lawsuit Fuels Fears Over India's New Social Media Rules
  7. Doctors Restore Blind Man's Vision Partially Using Gene-Based Therapy
  8. Valve Could Be Working on Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Console, Teased to Launch by Year-End
  9. Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000-Mark as Cryptocurrency Volatility Lingers
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com