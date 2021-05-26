Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched globally on Wednesday, just weeks after the launch of its 4G model in Malaysia. The Realme Narzo 30 5G seems to be a rebranded model of the Realme 8 5G that was launched in India in April. CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 5G will launch in India very soon, and with the Realme 8 5G already available in the market, we expect the Realme Narzo 30 5G India model to be slightly different than the one launched in Europe today. Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and features a 90Hz display.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price, sale

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Black colour options. On AliExpress, it is listed for as low as EUR 158 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 4GB RAM. The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with 128GB of storage that also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Realme Narzo 30 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 30 5G that supports 18W Quick Charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

