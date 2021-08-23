Realme Narzo 30 5G has gotten a new, even more affordable model, that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Till now, there was only one variant of the Realme Narzo 30 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The company recently added a new variant to the 4G model of the Realme Narzo 30 as well. This news comes just before Realme Fan Festival is starting on August 24, which will last till August 28 bringing discounts on smartphones and AIoT products from the company.

Realme Narzo 30 5G 4GB + 64GB price in India

This new variant of the Realme Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 13,999 and will be available for purchase from Realme India website, Flipkart, and mainline stores starting August 24 at 12pm (noon). The 6GB + 128GB model of the Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 15,999 and is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colours.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, and accelerometer. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Fan Festival 2021

Additionally, the company has also announced its Realme Fan Festival 2021 which will kick off tomorrow, August 24, bringing discounts on Realme phones and AIoT products when shopping on Flipkart. The Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 8 5G, and other smartphones will be discounted between Rs. 500 and Rs. 6,000 during the sale which lasts till August 28. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's 6GB and 8GB variants will be discounted by Rs. 1,000. The Realme 7 Pro will be sold for Rs. 4,000 off. Realme X7 Pro 5G will be Rs. 3,000 off, Realme X7 5G at Rs. 1,000 off, and Realme X7 Max 5G will be Rs. 2,000 off.

Realme's AiOT products like the Realme Buds Q2 will be sold at Rs. 2,299 (Rs. 200 off) on Amazon and Realme website. The Realme Hair Dryer will be sold at a price of Rs. 1,899 (Rs. 100 off) on Flipkart and Realme website. The company's other TWS earbuds, wearables, wireless neckbands, and accessories will be discounted as well.