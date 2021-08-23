Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24

Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 August 2021 13:02 IST
Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24

Realme Narzo 30 5G has a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G now starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Realme Fan Festival 2021 will bring discounts on phones and AIoT products
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Realme Narzo 30 5G has gotten a new, even more affordable model, that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Till now, there was only one variant of the Realme Narzo 30 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The company recently added a new variant to the 4G model of the Realme Narzo 30 as well. This news comes just before Realme Fan Festival is starting on August 24, which will last till August 28 bringing discounts on smartphones and AIoT products from the company.

Realme Narzo 30 5G 4GB + 64GB price in India

This new variant of the Realme Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 13,999 and will be available for purchase from Realme India website, Flipkart, and mainline stores starting August 24 at 12pm (noon). The 6GB + 128GB model of the Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 15,999 and is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colours.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, and accelerometer. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Fan Festival 2021

Additionally, the company has also announced its Realme Fan Festival 2021 which will kick off tomorrow, August 24, bringing discounts on Realme phones and AIoT products when shopping on Flipkart. The Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 8 5G, and other smartphones will be discounted between Rs. 500 and Rs. 6,000 during the sale which lasts till August 28. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's 6GB and 8GB variants will be discounted by Rs. 1,000. The Realme 7 Pro will be sold for Rs. 4,000 off. Realme X7 Pro 5G will be Rs. 3,000 off, Realme X7 5G at Rs. 1,000 off, and Realme X7 Max 5G will be Rs. 2,000 off.

Realme's AiOT products like the Realme Buds Q2 will be sold at Rs. 2,299 (Rs. 200 off) on Amazon and Realme website. The Realme Hair Dryer will be sold at a price of Rs. 1,899 (Rs. 100 off) on Flipkart and Realme website. The company's other TWS earbuds, wearables, wireless neckbands, and accessories will be discounted as well.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications, Realme, Realme Fan Festival 2021
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Specifications Tipped, Launch May Happen on September 23
Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 5G Is Now More Affordable With New 4GB + 64GB Model
  2. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  3. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. What Is Cryptocurrency? Making Sense of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the Rest
  7. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  8. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  9. Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Surface on Certification Sites Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Payments Now Being Accepted by Over 85,000 Merchants in Switzerland
  2. Vivo Y33s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24
  5. Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Specifications Tipped, Launch May Happen on September 23
  6. Steve Jobs’ Inscribed and Signed Apple II Manual From 1980 Auctioned for $787,484
  7. iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery
  8. PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Buying and Selling in the UK
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Trailer Allegedly Leaked, Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns
  10. Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $50,000 for First Time Since May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com