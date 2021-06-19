Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will go on sale via Flipkart, a microsite on the e-commerce site has confirmed. The phones will be launched in India on June 24 at 12:30pm IST. The Realme Narzo 30 was launched in Malaysia last month while its 5G model was launched in the European market in the same month. Now, both the 4G and 5G variants will be making their way to India, joining the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A in the series that debuted in February.

A couple days ago, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared that the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G will launch in India on June 24 at 12:30pm along with the 32-inch Realme Smart full-HD TV. Now, a dedicated Flipkart microsite has gone live mentioning some of the specifications. The 5G model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Soc while the 4G variant will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The page also mentions other specifications of the devices that will include full-HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and 5,000mAh battery.

As the two models have previously launched in different markets, we have an idea of what to expect in terms of specifications.

Realme Narzo 30 (Malaysia), Narzo 30 5G (Europe): Specifications

The two phones offer pretty much the same specifications except for their SoCs, configurations, colour options, and charging speeds. They come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Both feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 600 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, as mentioned earlier, the 4G model is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and the 5G model carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The 4G model launched in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 5G model, on the other hand, launched in a single 4GB + 128GB option.

For photos and videos, both feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the phones have a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front. They come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both models are backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and while the 4G Realme Narzo 30 supports 30W fast charging, the 5G model gets 18W fast charging support.

