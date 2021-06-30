Technology News
Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Sale Offers

Both Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Buds Q2 will be available on Realme.com.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2021 07:30 IST
Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 30 5G is offered with Rs. 500 discount

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G is comes in lone 6GB RAM variant
  • Realme Buds Q2 are affordable TWS earphones with ANC
  • The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2

Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone and Realme Buds Q2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm (noon). The two devices were launched last week. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a successor to the Realme Narzo 20, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Q2 are one of the few affordable true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation in India.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price in India, availability, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colours with a discount of Rs. 500 on Realme.com. The smartphone can also be purchased from Flipkart.

Realme Buds Q2 price in India, availability

Realme Buds Q2 were launched alongside the Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone, and will be available at a price of Rs. 2,499. Customers can purchase the earphones in Active Black colour from Realme.com, Amazon, and select offline retailers across India.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Buds Q2 specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 have active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls, and Gaming Mode. The earbuds also come with reflective touch-sensitive zones, and in-canal fit for effective passive noise isolation. They are claimed to have a low-latency mode with a response delay of 88ms, a transparency mode, and dual-microphone noise cancellation for voice calls. The earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers and have a claimed battery life of 28 hours in total with fast charging support. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2.

