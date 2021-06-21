Technology News
Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online

Realme Narzo 30 5G price may start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 June 2021 16:22 IST
Realme Narzo 30 price may start at either Rs. 11,499 or Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Q2 may be priced at Rs. 2,899 or Rs. 2,999
  • Realme Buds Q2 may launch in Active Black, Calm Grey colours
  • Realme Narzo 30 series to launch on June 24

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 are set to launch in India on June 24. Ahead of the launch, the pricing information, colour option, and configuration of the two models have leaked online. Furthermore, Realme Buds Q2, that is also set to launch alongside the two phones, has cropped up in the rumour mill with its pricing information. The company is also set to launch a 32-inch Realme Smart full-HD TV on June 24 and its key specifications have surfaced online as well.

Starting with the phones, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) tweeted that Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 may come in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options. Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 models are tipped to come in two storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

As per the tipster, Realme Narzo 30 5G price may start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999. Realme Narzo 30, on the other hand, may be priced at either Rs. 11,499 or Rs. 11,999 for the base model. There may also be a 4GB + 64GB storage model for Realme Narzo 30, but its pricing information has not been leaked.

This leak is different from what tipster Yogesh told RealmeTimes. According to Yogesh, Realme Narzo 30 5G may be priced at Rs. 13,999 and it is likely to arrive in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. This phone will directly compete with Poco M3 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The same tipster also leaked that the upcoming Realme Buds Q2 may be priced at Rs. 2,899 or Rs. 2,999 in the Indian market. The earphones are tipped to come in two colour options — Active Black and Calm Grey.

Furthermore, tipster Yogesh tweeted the specifications of Realme Smart TV 32-inch that is also confirmed to launch on June 24. The TV may run on Android TV 9 and come with inbuilt Chromecast. The TV is tipped to feature a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and is likely to be powered by a quad-core CPU, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It should have Chrome Boost Picture Engine, 24W quad speakers with Dolby Audio, and ports like HDMI, USB 2.0, LAN, AV, and SPDIF. Connectivity options may include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 2.4GHZ, and more.

Tasneem Akolawala
