Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30, 32 Inch Realme Smart TV India Launch Date Set for June 24, CEO Confirms

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30, 32-Inch Realme Smart TV India Launch Date Set for June 24, CEO Confirms

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth teased the arrival of the new products in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2021 14:39 IST
Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30, 32-Inch Realme Smart TV India Launch Date Set for June 24, CEO Confirms

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MadhavSheth1

Realme Narzo 30 debuted in Malaysia in May this year

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 teased to feature hole-punch display
  • Realme launch event on June 24 to begin at 12:30pm IST
  • Realme’s upcoming smart TV to have thin bezels

Realme is hosting a virtual launch event on June 24 in India, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. Sheth says that the company is launching two smartphones and one TV. Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G phones are launching in India alongside the 32-inch Realme Smart full-HD TV. Realme Narzo 30 has already debuted in Malaysia in May, whereas Realme Narzo 30 5G debuted in Europe in the same month. Realme Narzo 30 5G India model is expected to be slightly different than the one launched in Europe as that model is identical to the Realme 8 5G that is already available in the Indian market.

Sheth on June 17 tweeted the arrival of Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G phones, and the 32-inch Realme Smart Full-HD TV in India. The launch event will be held on June 24 at 12:30pm IST. Pricing and availability details will be announced at the event. These are not the first phones launched in the series. Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A have already been launched in the Indian market in February.

The teasers suggest that Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge of the screen. Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 rear camera designs are also identical to the models debuted earlier. It is likely that the specifications of Realme Narzo 30 5G may see slight tweaks than the European model.

Both the phones should be priced somewhere around the same range as their global prices. In Malaysia, the Realme Narzo 30 price has been set at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. In Europe, the new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

As for the 32-inch Realme smart full-HD TV, it is seen to have thin bezels on all sides, with a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. The teaser reveals little else about the upcoming television.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G that was launched in Europe runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Europe model has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Realme Narzo 30 5G Europe variant that supports 18W Quick Charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 that was launched in Malaysia features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Narzo 30 from Realme has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Realme Narzo 30 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, Realme Narzo 30 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 30 with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Price in India, Realme Narzo 30 Specifications, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications, Realme, Realme Smart TV
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
General Motors Hits the Gas on Electric, Autonomous Push
Audible Brings Free Access to Sleep Series on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Other Alexa Devices

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30, 32-Inch Realme Smart TV India Launch Date Set for June 24, CEO Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  3. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  8. Apple Music's New Audio Formats Coming to India Soon
  9. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  10. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
  2. China’s Space Station Welcomes First Astronauts as Shenzhou-12 Docks Successfully
  3. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone Specifications and Renders Surface Online
  4. Audible Brings Free Access to Sleep Series on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Other Alexa Devices
  5. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30, 32-Inch Realme Smart TV India Launch Date Set for June 24, CEO Confirms
  6. General Motors Hits the Gas on Electric, Autonomous Push
  7. Big Tech in Focus Next Week as US House Panel Votes on New Antitrust Bills
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS, Sideloading Will Destroy iPhone Security
  9. Jio Continues to Lead on 4G Download Speed, Vi Competes With Highest Upload Speed: TRAI
  10. CES 2022: Samsung, LG Electronics Confirmed to Participate in Las Vegas Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com