Realme is hosting a virtual launch event on June 24 in India, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. Sheth says that the company is launching two smartphones and one TV. Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G phones are launching in India alongside the 32-inch Realme Smart full-HD TV. Realme Narzo 30 has already debuted in Malaysia in May, whereas Realme Narzo 30 5G debuted in Europe in the same month. Realme Narzo 30 5G India model is expected to be slightly different than the one launched in Europe as that model is identical to the Realme 8 5G that is already available in the Indian market.

Sheth on June 17 tweeted the arrival of Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G phones, and the 32-inch Realme Smart Full-HD TV in India. The launch event will be held on June 24 at 12:30pm IST. Pricing and availability details will be announced at the event. These are not the first phones launched in the series. Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A have already been launched in the Indian market in February.

The teasers suggest that Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge of the screen. Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 rear camera designs are also identical to the models debuted earlier. It is likely that the specifications of Realme Narzo 30 5G may see slight tweaks than the European model.

Both the phones should be priced somewhere around the same range as their global prices. In Malaysia, the Realme Narzo 30 price has been set at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. In Europe, the new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

As for the 32-inch Realme smart full-HD TV, it is seen to have thin bezels on all sides, with a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. The teaser reveals little else about the upcoming television.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G that was launched in Europe runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Europe model has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Realme Narzo 30 5G Europe variant that supports 18W Quick Charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 that was launched in Malaysia features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Narzo 30 from Realme has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Realme Narzo 30 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, Realme Narzo 30 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 30 with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.