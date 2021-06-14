Technology News
Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G to Launch in India Soon: CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G have been released in Malaysia, Europe respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 June 2021 14:45 IST
Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G to Launch in India Soon: CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Narzo 30 (left) and Realme Narzo 30 5G feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G could launch later this month
  • Narzo 30 4G variant could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

Realme Narzo 30 is expected to launch in the Indian market soon, the company's CEO announced. The 4G variant of the smartphone was launched in Malaysia and the 5G variant of the smartphone was launched in Europe last month. Realme has launched the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G in the country and the vanilla Narzo 30 will launch with 4G and 5G connectivity later this month. The 4G variant of Realme Narzo 30 may feature a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC while the 5G variant may sport a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The upcoming vanilla Realme Narzo 30 was announced in a tweet by the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. He also said that Realme is working on both Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G variants.

Realme Narzo 30 4G specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, the Realme Narzo 30 4G was launched in Malaysia in May. The smartphone runs Android 11 with a Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. It also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 405 ppi pixel density, and 580 nits peak brightness. The Narzo 30 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

Realme Narzo 30 4G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel monochrome and macro sensors. It also sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera at the front. The Narzo 30 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. The Indian unit may come with similar specifications. However, since Realme hasn't confirmed the specifications, all these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt, as the India model may be tweaked before launch.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched in Malaysia around the same time as its 4G sibling. Akin to the 4G variant, the Narzo 30 5G also runs Android 11 with a Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The display size and resolution is similar as it also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 600nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Narzo 30 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Narzo 30 5G has the exact same setup as the 4G variant. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability. The phone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. Similar to the Narzo 30 4G, Realme hasn't confirmed the specifications of the Indian unit, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Satvik Khare
PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report
OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Be a Rebadged Realme X9 Pro, With Slight Differences

