Realme Narzo 30 Series Tipped to Launch in India by February-End, Gaming Accessories May Debut Alongside

Realme Narzo 30 series is speculated to have one model with 5G support that could be Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2021 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo series was introduced in 2019 alongside the launch of Realme Narzo 10 series

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 30 series launch may take place between February 21–28
  • Realme recently teased the launch of the new series
  • Realme may launch gaming accessories alongside the Narzo 30 phones

Realme Narzo 30 series is launching in India by the last week of February, according to a report. Realme has already teased the launch of its new lineup in the country, though it hasn't yet confirmed the exact name of the upcoming models. But nevertheless, some recent reports suggested that these could include the regular Realme Narzo 30 alongside Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzro 30A. Realme may also have plans to bring some gaming accessories alongside the Narzo 30 lineup.

Citing people familiar with the development, MySmartPrice reported that the Realme Narzo 30 series would be announced in the last week of February — sometime between February 21–28.

The Realme Narzo 30 series is speculated to have one model with 5G support. This could be Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

Last week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth suggested the launch of its new 5G phone in the country. The company also recently released an image showing the Narzo 30 retail box.

A Realme phone with model number RMX3161 also surfaced on Chinese certification site TENAA. It was speculated to be Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The phone was seen with a quad rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch display.

Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal shared on Twitter that Realme would launch gaming accessories alongside the Narzo 30 series in the country. These accessories could include a gaming mouse and a mousepad, among others.

 

Realme introduced its Narzo series of smartphones in May last year, with the launch of the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones. It was expanded with the Realme Narzo 20 series in September.

On Monday, Realme revealed that it sold over three million Realme Narzo series handsets. “This community of users is now as strong and powerful as the smartphones Narzo by Realme offers,” the company said in a tweet.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Realme Narzo, Realme, Realme Gaming Accessories
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
