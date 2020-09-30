Realme Narzo 20A will be going on its first sale today, September 30, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. Key features of the phone include a triple rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. It features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front. The phone will be available in two colour options and two storage configurations. It was launched last week alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20A price, availability

The Realme Narzo 20A will be up for sale starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It will also be available in select offline stores soon. Realme Narzo 20A will be offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Sale offers on Flipkart include a five percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMIs, a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and two years of Discovery Plus Premium Subscription at Rs. 299. It also includes no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 945 per month. Sale offers for the phone on the Realme website include MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

The Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10 via a microSD card.

Speaking of optics, the Realme phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 20A has an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options for Realme Narzo 20A include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 164.4x75.4x8.9mm and weighs 195 grams.

