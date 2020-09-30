Technology News
Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Its First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20A price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage model.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 September 2020 06:50 IST
Realme Narzo 20A has a large 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20A will go on first sale today starting 12pm (noon)
  • Realme Narzo 20A features triple rear cameras
  • The phone has a waterdrop-style display notch

Realme Narzo 20A will be going on its first sale today, September 30, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. Key features of the phone include a triple rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. It features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front. The phone will be available in two colour options and two storage configurations. It was launched last week alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20A price, availability

The Realme Narzo 20A will be up for sale starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It will also be available in select offline stores soon. Realme Narzo 20A will be offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Sale offers on Flipkart include a five percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMIs, a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and two years of Discovery Plus Premium Subscription at Rs. 299. It also includes no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 945 per month. Sale offers for the phone on the Realme website include MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

The Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10 via a microSD card.

Speaking of optics, the Realme phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 20A has an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options for Realme Narzo 20A include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 164.4x75.4x8.9mm and weighs 195 grams.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20A Price in India, Realme Narzo 20A Specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
