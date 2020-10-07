Technology News
loading
Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20A price starts at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 October 2020 07:20 IST
Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 20A has a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20A will go on sale today at 12pm (noon)
  • It is offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options
  • Realme Narzo 20A has a triple rear camera setup

Realme Narzo 20A will go on sale again today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone was launched last month alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro. It is offered in two colours and two storage configurations. Key features of the Realme Narzo 20A include a triple rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Realme Narzo 20A price, availability

The Realme Narzo 20A will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The price for the phone starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant, meanwhile, is available for Rs. 9,499. Realme Narzo 20A comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Sale offers for the phone on the Realme website include MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500. Sale offers on Flipkart, meanwhile, Flipkart include a five percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, and 10 percent off on purchase of select fashion during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. It is also offering no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 945 per month.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10 via a microSD card. The Realme Narzo smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It has up to 64GB on-board storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Coming to photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 20A phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 20A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4x75.4x8.9mm and weighs 195 grams.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20A Price in India, Realme Narzo 20A Specifications

