Realme Narzo 20 Getting Hotfix for 48-Megapixel Camera Mode With Update

Realme Narzo 20 is bundled with July and August 2021 Android security patches.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 August 2021 15:10 IST
Realme Narzo 20 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 update brings bug fixes, improvements
  • The update will be rolled out incrementally
  • Realme Narzo 20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio

Realme Narzo 20 is getting an update that brings many bug fixes and improvements. Bundled with the update are the July and August 2021 Android security patches. Realme announced that the update will be rolled out in a phased manner. Realme Narzo 20 was launched in India in September 2020 and came with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. Subsequently, in March, it received an Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Realme Narzo 20 update changelog

The update for Realme Narzo 20 (Review) was announced through a blog post. It brings a fix for the issue where the Camera app stuttered in the 48M mode. It also fixes the issue where the File Manager app faced a delay in opening.

Realme is bundling the latest August 2021 Android security patch with the update, along with the July 2021 Android security patch. The firmware version for the update is RMX2191_11.C.12. However, the size of the update is not yet known. Users are advised to update their smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge.

As mentioned, the update will roll out incrementally and is expected to be received by all eligible Realme Narzo 20 handsets automatically over-the-air. Keen users can head to Settings > System > Software update to manually check for the update.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme Narzo 20 — launched in September 2020 — sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel sensor placed within a hole-punch cutout at the front. Realme has packed a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support in the Narzo 20.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Reasonable value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Slightly spammy preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
