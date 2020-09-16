Realme Narzo 20 leaked specifications have been shared by a known tipster on Twitter. The Narzo 20 series was unveiled at IFA 2020 and will include the Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A phones. The company recently announced that it will be launching the three models in India on September 21, but, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 have surfaced online. The phone is said to come with a large 6,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications (expected)

As per known tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the Realme Narzo 20 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This part is not really new as the same tipster had recently shared the processors for the three Narzo 20 series phones. What's new is that the Realme Narzo 20 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary image sensor. Further, the phone is expected to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Narzo 20 series so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Talking about previous leaks, last week, it was reported that Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro variants will come with up to 8GB of RAM and four distinct colour options. The Narzo 20 is said to come with 4GB RAM + 64GB as well as 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It may have two colour options as well - Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

The Realme Narzo 20A and Realme Narzo 20 Pro are said to come with the Snapdragon 662/ Snapdragon 665 SoC and the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, respectively. The Realme Narzo 20A is said to come with a base variant that has 3GB + 32GB storage, and another variant with 4GB + 64GB storage. It is said to have the same colour options as the Realme Narzo 20.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come with 6GB + 64GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options. As per the report, the phone may be offered in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options.

The Realme Narzo 20 series will be unveiled in India on September 21.

