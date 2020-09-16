Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 20 Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Realme Narzo 20 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, while the Realme Narzo 20 Pro may come with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 September 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 20 Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Realme Narzo 20 may come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 has been tipped to carry a 6,000mAh battery
  • The phone may feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme Narzo 20 may be powered by the Helio G85 SoC

Realme Narzo 20 leaked specifications have been shared by a known tipster on Twitter. The Narzo 20 series was unveiled at IFA 2020 and will include the Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A phones. The company recently announced that it will be launching the three models in India on September 21, but, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 have surfaced online. The phone is said to come with a large 6,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications (expected)

As per known tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the Realme Narzo 20 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This part is not really new as the same tipster had recently shared the processors for the three Narzo 20 series phones. What's new is that the Realme Narzo 20 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary image sensor. Further, the phone is expected to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Narzo 20 series so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Talking about previous leaks, last week, it was reported that Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro variants will come with up to 8GB of RAM and four distinct colour options. The Narzo 20 is said to come with 4GB RAM + 64GB as well as 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It may have two colour options as well - Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

The Realme Narzo 20A and Realme Narzo 20 Pro are said to come with the Snapdragon 662/ Snapdragon 665 SoC and the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, respectively. The Realme Narzo 20A is said to come with a base variant that has 3GB + 32GB storage, and another variant with 4GB + 64GB storage. It is said to have the same colour options as the Realme Narzo 20.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come with 6GB + 64GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options. As per the report, the phone may be offered in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options.

The Realme Narzo 20 series will be unveiled in India on September 21.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 series, Realme Narzo 20 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
China Sends Nine Satellites Into Space in First Sea-Based Commercial Launch

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 20 Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  4. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
  7. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
  8. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  9. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  10. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 Alleged Schematics Leaked, Geekbench Listing Tips Key Specifications
  2. BJP Leader K C Ramamurthy Demands Ban on Online Rummy Game
  3. Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W Launched, Doubles Up as Wireless Charging Stand
  4. Mi Smart Band 5 Launch in India Set for September 29
  5. Snowflake IPO Raises $3.36 Billion in Year's Biggest US Listing
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. China Sends Nine Satellites Into Space in First Sea-Based Commercial Launch
  8. Soundcore Life U2 Neckband Earphones With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,899
  9. Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Airtel Partners With STL to Build Optical Fibre Network in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com