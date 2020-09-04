Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months

Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months

Realme Narzo 20 was originally teased by the company’s Narzo Twitter account, without any additional information.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 September 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months

Realme Narzo 20 series will be a follow up to the Narzo 10 series (above)

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 series may include Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro
  • It will be launched in the coming months
  • Realme Watch S Pro will be coming later this year

Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones has been announced at IFA 2020. The follow up to the Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in May this year has been popping up in the news and a few days ago, it was teased by the Narzo Twitter account. Now, it has been made official once again and a company spokesperson revealed that the Narzo 20 series will be launched in the coming months. Additionally, the company has also announced the Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro, and Realme Buds Wireless Pro, among other products.

On September 1, the company's Narzo Twitter account teased the Narzo 20 series without any details. Now, at IFA Berlin 2020, a company spokesperson talked about the Narzo series and revealed that the Narzo 20 series will be unveiled in the coming months. Again, no other information was given.

Late last month, a known tipster claimed that the Realme Narzo 20 series will include the Realme Narzo 20 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro phones. The tipster only stated that the Narzo 20 series is up for launch. Now that the company has confirmed it, the new series can be expected soon. Notably, it is possible that the Narzo 20 series includes rebranded versions of the already existing Realme phones.

Additionally, the Realme Watch S Pro was also announced and it will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display. The spokesperson shared that the smartwatch will be revealed later this year. As of now, there is no additional information available on the Realme Watch S Pro.

During the event, Realme also announced it is expanding its AIoT lineup of products with a 55-inch TV, wireless and TWS ANC earphones, smart camera, smart bulb, and medium and high-end smartphones.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 series, Realme Narzo 10, Realme Watch S Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban
Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  3. Realme 7 Pro Review
  4. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  6. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  9. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Removed From App Store, Google Play in India
  2. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Heart-Rate Monitoring, Fitness Tracking Launched
  3. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online, 43-inch LED Display, 20W Speakers Tipped
  4. Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months
  6. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
  8. FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban
  9. LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report
  10. Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com