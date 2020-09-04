Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones has been announced at IFA 2020. The follow up to the Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in May this year has been popping up in the news and a few days ago, it was teased by the Narzo Twitter account. Now, it has been made official once again and a company spokesperson revealed that the Narzo 20 series will be launched in the coming months. Additionally, the company has also announced the Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro, and Realme Buds Wireless Pro, among other products.

On September 1, the company's Narzo Twitter account teased the Narzo 20 series without any details. Now, at IFA Berlin 2020, a company spokesperson talked about the Narzo series and revealed that the Narzo 20 series will be unveiled in the coming months. Again, no other information was given.

Late last month, a known tipster claimed that the Realme Narzo 20 series will include the Realme Narzo 20 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro phones. The tipster only stated that the Narzo 20 series is up for launch. Now that the company has confirmed it, the new series can be expected soon. Notably, it is possible that the Narzo 20 series includes rebranded versions of the already existing Realme phones.

Additionally, the Realme Watch S Pro was also announced and it will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display. The spokesperson shared that the smartwatch will be revealed later this year. As of now, there is no additional information available on the Realme Watch S Pro.

During the event, Realme also announced it is expanding its AIoT lineup of products with a 55-inch TV, wireless and TWS ANC earphones, smart camera, smart bulb, and medium and high-end smartphones.

