Realme Narzo 20 to Go on Sale for First Time in Today via Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 carries a starting price of Rs. 10,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 September 2020 07:30 IST
Realme Narzo 20 to Go on Sale for First Time in Today via Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 flaunts a waterdrop-style display notch and a gradient back

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options
  • The phone will be available in two distinct colour options
  • Realme Narzo 20 was launched alongside Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The new Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro last week. Key highlights of the Realme Narzo 20 include triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a massive, 6,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 20, which comes as the successor the Realme Narzo 10, also features a waterdrop-style display notch as well as a gradient back finish that comes in two different colour options.

Realme Narzo 20 price in India, sale details

Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 64GB storage variant. There is also a 128GB storage model of the smartphone that comes at Rs. 11,499. Further, the Narzo 20 features Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase through its first sale today that is scheduled for 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and Realme.com. Moreover, it will be available through select offline stores across West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 20 offers the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also houses a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Realme has provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Narzo 20. The front-facing camera sensor is equipped with a five-piece f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Realme Narzo 20 comes in 64GB and 128GB options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 20 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone weighs 208 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

