Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show

Realme Narzo 20 Pro's early access to Realme UI 2.0 was released in December 2020.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 July 2021 17:33 IST
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro is getting many new features, improvements
  • The size of the update is 3.04GB
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, as per changelog screenshots shared on Twitter. Realme has packaged many new features with the update for the Narzo 20 Pro. The Chinese tech giant had released an early-access programme for the Android 11 update and it has taken approximately seven months for Realme Narzo 20 Pro to receive a stable update. The smartphone was launched in September 2020 along with Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20A with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro update changelog

As per screenshots shared on Twitter by Gadgets Hub, Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) is finally receiving a stable update for Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. There are many new features for the Realme smartphone that are categorised under Personalisations, High Efficiency, System, Launcher, and more, as seen in the screenshots.

As per the changelog seen in the screenshots, users will now be able to create their own personalised wallpapers by selecting colours from their photos. The home screen will also support third-party icons for apps. Furthermore, Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets three new Dark Modes such as Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle. The Dark Mode will also be able to adjust wallpapers and icons accordingly and the display brightness can be adjusted automatically according to ambient light.

Users will now be able to drag and drop text from either a floating window or between windows in the split-screen mode. The editing page of the Smart Sidebar has also been optimised where users customise the order of the two tabs that will now be displayed there. System improvements on Realme Narzo 20 Pro include Tone Tunes, new weather animations, optimised vibration effects for text input and gameplay. The smartphone also gets optimised brightness.

There are many more features in the new update for Realme Narzo 20 Pro but they are not visible in the screenshot of the update changelog shared on Twitter. There is also no confirmation on the Android security patch bundled with the update. It has RMX2161_11_C.09 as its firmware version and is 3.04GB in size. It is advised that the smartphone should be updated while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The update should arrive automatically, but keen users can head to Settings > Software update to manually check for the update.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Super-fast 65W charging
  • 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Update Changelog, Realme UI 2.0, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
