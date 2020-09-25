Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

Updated: 25 September 2020 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro to go on first sale today in India
  • It may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad rear camera setup

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is set to go on sale for the first time in India today, September 25, starting 12pm (noon). The smartphone was launched in the country earlier this week alongside the Realme Narzo 20A and the Realme Narzo 20. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and features a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. It is offered in two storage configurations as well as two colour options to choose from.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas its 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Customers can choose from two colour options – Black Ninja and White Knight.

The smartphone will be up for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the display offers 120Hz touch sampling rate and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Speaking of optics, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a a16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.1 lens at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. The phone measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 191 grams.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Sale, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price in India, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Specifications, Realme
The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  3. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  6. Apple's Smaller Rivals Unite to Fight iPhone App Store Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Debuts With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  8. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday
  2. International Emmys Nominations 2020: Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please!, Arjun Mathur Score for India
  3. Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 4,499
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite Launched: Price in India, Features
  5. Oppo Watch ECG Edition With Stainless Steel Body, 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Apple's Smaller Rivals Unite to Fight iPhone App Store Rules
  7. Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  8. The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video
  9. Amazon Luna Game Streaming Service Unveiled to Take on Google, Microsoft
  10. Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com