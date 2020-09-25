Realme Narzo 20 Pro is set to go on sale for the first time in India today, September 25, starting 12pm (noon). The smartphone was launched in the country earlier this week alongside the Realme Narzo 20A and the Realme Narzo 20. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and features a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. It is offered in two storage configurations as well as two colour options to choose from.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas its 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Customers can choose from two colour options – Black Ninja and White Knight.

The smartphone will be up for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the display offers 120Hz touch sampling rate and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Speaking of optics, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a a16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.1 lens at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. The phone measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 191 grams.

