Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works

Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro may just be rebranded versions of the company’s existing phones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 August 2020 14:46 IST
Realme Narzo 10 series debuted in India in May

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro tipped to be up for a launch
  • Realme initially launched Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A models
  • Realme Narzo series is meant for mobile gamers looking for budget options

Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro are rumoured to be in the works and would debut soon in the market. The Chinese smartphone brand unveiled the Narzo series in India with the launch of the Narzo 10 and Nazro 10A in May this year. The series is targeted to fulfil mobile gaming requirements in the budget segment. The Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro are likely to retain the company's original strategy and come with affordable pricing to take on budget smartphones by Xiaomi's Redmi and Poco brands.

Tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to share the details about the Realme Narzo 20 series launch. Citing a person familiar with the matter, Sharma said, the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro are up for a launch. Sharma, however, didn't provide any further details. Realme also declined to comment on the rumour.

The Realme Narzo series debuted with the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, both of which weren't fresh models but the rebranded versions of the company's existing phones. While the Narzo 10 was a rebranded Realme 6i that was originally launched in Myanmar, the Narzo 10A debuted as a rebranded version of the Realme C3 Thailand model.

Going by that record, Realme is likely to rebadge two of its recent budget phones as the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro.

Having said that, Realme is currently busy preparing the launch of the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. The brand's India CEO suggested the arrival of the Realme X7 series in the country. The phones are set to launch in China on September 1.

The Realme X7 series is teased to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,200 nits peak brightness and DC dimming support. The phones are also likely to come with multiple rear cameras.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
