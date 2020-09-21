Technology News
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 series price starts at Rs. 8,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2020 13:17 IST
Realme Narzo 20 comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 series will go on sale in India starting September 25
  • Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A come with a waterdrop-style notch
  • Realme 20 Pro flaunts a 90Hz display and up to 8GB of RAM

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro all launched in India as the latest models in the company's Narzo series. While the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A come with a waterdrop-style display notch, the Narzo 20 Pro comes with a hole-punch design. The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A also offer triple rear cameras, while the Narzo 20 Pro feature quad rear cameras. The Narzo 20 Pro also comes with a 90Hz display and supports 65W fast charging. Alongside the Realme Narzo series launch, the company has announced the release of Realme UI 2.0, which is its next-generation custom skin.

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro price in India

Realme Narzo 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,499. The Realme Narzo 20A, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option of the Narzo 20A at Rs. 9,499.

However, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999.

The Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options, whereas the Narzo 20 Pro comes in Black Ninja and White Knight colours. The first sale of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro going live at 12pm (noon) on Friday, September 25, while the Realme Narzo 20 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on September 28 and the Narzo 20A will be go on sale at 12pm (noon) on September 30. All three phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline stores.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 20 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens on top.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 20 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with a five-piece lens.The selfie camera supports preloaded AI Beauty, HDR, Panoramic View, and Timelapse features.

The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Narzo 20 that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 208 grams.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Just like the Narzo 20, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 20A also comes with Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. However, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

realme narzo 20a features image Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

 

In terms of storage, the Realme Narzo 20A has 32GB and 64GB options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 20A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.4x8.9mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass and comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate as well as 480 nits of peak brightness. Further, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM.

realme narzo 20 pro features image Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

 

There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 119-degree FoV, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 10A camera with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.1 lens. The selfie camera supports AI Beauty, Front Panorama, Flip Selfie, Nightscape, and Portrait Mode, among other features.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a magnetometer. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme has offered a 4,500mAh battery on the Narzo 20 Pro that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology using the bundled charger. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 191 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
