Realme Narzo 20 series is all set to debut in India today. This range will include three phones – the Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A. The Realme Narzo 20 is tipped to come with a large 6,000mAh battery and may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Realme Narzo 20A is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC instead.

Realme Narzo 20 series launch live stream, expected price

The Realme Narzo 20 series launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST and will be live streamed via Realme's social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. There is little that the company has revealed about the phones and a dedicated event page teases at better battery life and high performance. There is a phone render shared on this page, and it is seen to sport a hole-punch display and a quad camera setup at the back. There is no clarity on whether this is the Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, or the Realme Narzo 20 Pro phone.

As for price, the Realme Narzo 20 series could be priced around the same range as the Realme Narzo 10 series launched earlier this year. The Realme Narzo 10 was launched for Rs. 11,999, whereas the Realme Narzo 10A was launched for Rs. 8,499. There was no ‘Pro' model launched in the Realme Narzo 10 series, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is likely the most premium model of the lot.

Reame UI 2.0 software is teased to launch alongside, and all the three phones should run on it out-of-the-box.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It may be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and is expected to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone may launch in 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options. .

There may be a quad rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait shooter. For selfies and video calling, the phone may sport a 16-megapixel shooter.

It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro may feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It is expected to come in two colour options – Black Ninja and White Knight.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 20A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. It may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and come in two configurations - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB.

This model is tipped to have triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white camera, and a 2-megapixel retro camera. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 20A is expected to feature an 8-megapixel snapper.

The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Realme Narzo 20A may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications (expected)

Lastly, the Realme Narzo 20 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It may be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage options are expected to include 64GB and 128GB. .

The Realme Narzo 20 may also come with a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

