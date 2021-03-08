Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update

Realme Narzo 20 was launched last year and is the second phone with Android 11 update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 March 2021 19:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update

Photo Credit: Realme Community

Realme Narzo 20 is the second device to get Realme UI 2.0

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro was the first smartphone to receive Realme UI 2.0
  • Realme Narzo 20 was launched in September 2020
  • Rollout will happen in a phased manner

Realme Narzo 20 is now receiving the stable version of its Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update, the company has announced. The rollout will be conducted in batches and will be made available for everyone eventually. The new UI will receive a bunch of new features like an enhanced Dark mode, Tone Tunes among others. Realme's budget smartphone from last year is the second smartphone to receive the Realme UI 2.0 after Realme X50 Pro got it in December 2020.

In a blog post, the company announced that the Realme Narzo 20 (Review) will start getting the new Realme UI in a phased manner and all users of the smartphone will get the stable update soon. This is a major upgrade to the budget smartphone after being launched in September 2020.

To receive the update, your Realme Narzo 20 should run on software version A.25. Realme UI 2.0 features a new custom UI skin and gets features like three - Enhanced, Medium and Gentle - dark modes, new filters for the app drawer, gaming modes, Sleep Capsule that helps you manage your sleeping time, Tone Tunes that let you create new notification tones by linking together the existing ones, low battery message - sends your location to specific people in case the battery drops below 15 percent.

The build number for the latest update on Realme Narzo 20 is RMX2193_11.C.06. The update also gives you an option to rollback to Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0. However, before you rollback, you will have to make sure you have a backup of your data as it will be erased. For more detailed information, visit the at the bottom of the blog post on Realme Forum.

Realme Narzo 20 was announced in September and it features a MediaTek Helios G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It also comes equipped with a triple camera setup which provides adequate performance only.

In December 2020, Realme had released the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for Realme X50 Pro (Review), shortly after Google had announced Android 11 updates for its Pixel smartphones.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Reasonable value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Slightly spammy preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 20, Realme UI 2.0
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Password-Protected, Encrypted Chat Backups for Google Drive and iCloud

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series to Launch on March 23, Hasselblad Camera Tie-Up Announced
  2. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  3. Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
  4. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  5. Moto G10 Power Key Features, Flipkart Availability Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Slick Looks and Low Weight
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Announcement
  9. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving Important SMS Messages Today
  2. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Launched in India, the Company's First Smart Speaker
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Password-Protected, Encrypted Chat Backups for Google Drive and iCloud
  7. Facebook Criticised by Russia for Blocking News Agency Posts
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  9. Microsoft Email Hack Affects European Union Banking Regulator
  10. WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com