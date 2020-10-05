Realme Narzo 20 and Realme 7 Pro are set to go on sale in India today. The phones will be up for grabs starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Narzo 20 pricings start at Rs. 10,999 whereas the Realme 7 Pro start at Rs. 19,999. Realme 7 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It supports 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging technology as well. The Realme Narzo 20, on the other hand, packs a large 6,000mAh battery and features a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Realme Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 4GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,499. It comes in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 Pro is a slightly more premium handset and it is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Mirror Blue and Mirror White. It will also go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10. It featues a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In terms of storage, the Realme Narzo 20 comes in 64GB and 128GB options that are both expandable (up to 256GB) via a microSD card through its dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.

Realme Narzo 20 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Realme 7 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Speaking of optics, Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

