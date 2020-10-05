Technology News
Realme Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme 7 Pro will be up for grabs starting 12pm (noon).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 October 2020 07:00 IST
Realme Narzo 20 has a waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • Realme 7 Pro comes in Mirror Blue, Mirror Silver colour options
  • Realme Narzo 20 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,499
  • Realme 7 Pro supports 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme 7 Pro are set to go on sale in India today. The phones will be up for grabs starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Narzo 20 pricings start at Rs. 10,999 whereas the Realme 7 Pro start at Rs. 19,999. Realme 7 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It supports 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging technology as well. The Realme Narzo 20, on the other hand, packs a large 6,000mAh battery and features a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Realme Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 4GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,499. It comes in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 Pro is a slightly more premium handset and it is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Mirror Blue and Mirror White. It will also go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10. It featues a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In terms of storage, the Realme Narzo 20 comes in 64GB and 128GB options that are both expandable (up to 256GB) via a microSD card through its dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.

Realme Narzo 20 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Realme 7 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Speaking of optics, Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Reasonable value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Slightly spammy preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built, pleasing design
  • Cameras do well in daylight
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Only 60Hz display
Read detailed Realme 7 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

