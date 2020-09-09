Technology News
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants, Colour Options Leak Online

Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A are said to come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 September 2020 17:16 IST
Realme Narzo 10 series debuted in India in May

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 is said to have up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro could offer up to 8GB of RAM
  • Realme Narzo 20A would be the cheapest in the series

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro variants have leaked online. The new phones are tipped to have up to 8GB of RAM and come in a total of four distinct colour options. Realme confirmed the launch of the Narzo 20 series in its IFA 2020 briefing last week. However, the specifications of the new smartphones by the Chinese company are yet to be revealed. The Realme Narzo series came into its existence in India with the launch of the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A in May.

A tipster named Himanshu has leaked the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro variants on Twitter. The Realme Narzo 20 is claimed to come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. It is also said to have two colour options, namely Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

The Realme Narzo 20A, on the other hand, is likely to be the cheapest in the series with a base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The smartphone is also said to have a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Further, it could come in the same Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour versions.

Realme is also said to have the Narzo 20 Pro in the series with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is rumoured to come in Black Ninja and White Knight shades.

The tipster said that the given details of the Realme Narzo 20 series would be specifically for the Indian market. However, the company isn't likely to make any changes in the global variants of the Narzo 20 models.

At the virtual briefing at IFA 2020, Realme announced that the Narzo 20 series would come in the following month. The company, however, didn't provide any additional details at that time. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed last month that the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro were in the works.

