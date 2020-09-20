Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A, and the Realme Narzo 20 will be launching in India on September 21 and are expected to carry Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. That's pretty all that has been officially revealed about the series by the company; however, there have been several leaks and rumours surrounding the phones. The Realme Narzo 20 series was initially teased by the company at the start of September and then once again at IFA Berlin 2020. Now, as we move closer to the official unveiling, let's take a look at what we know so far.

Realme Narzo 20 series India launch event, expected pricing

The Realme Narzo 20 series is set to launch in India on September 21 through a virtual event and the company has already sent out invites for the same. The event will start at 12.30pm and will be streamed on Realme's social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The Narzo 20 series is a follow up to the Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in India back in May, offering impressive specifications for an entry level price point. The Realme Narzo 10 launched at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage model and the even cheaper Realme Narzo 10A came with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage option. The Realme Narzo 20 series can be expected to be priced around the same, at least for the non-Pro variants.

Realme Narzo 20 series colour variants, configurations

A known tipster claimed earlier this month that the Realme Narzo 20 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It was also said to have two colour options, namely Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The Realme Narzo 20A that is likely to be the cheapest of the three models, is said to come in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage variants. Further, it could come in the same Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour variants.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is said to come in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The phone is rumoured to be offered in Black Ninja and White Knight shades.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently tweeted the alleged specifications for the all three phone models. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

In terms of cameras, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.3 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 black and white portrait lens. For selfies and video calling, the phone may sport a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.1 aperture.

It is said to come with 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone may feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro may measure 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 191 grams.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 20 is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85. It may feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary image sensor with a 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging is expected as well.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications (expected)

The same tipster also shared specifications for the Realme Narzo 20A. The dual-SIM Narzo 20A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 20A is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel retro sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone is expected to feature an 8-megapixel shooter at the front.

The Realme Narzo 20A may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In terms of connectivity, the phone is said to support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

