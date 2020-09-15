Technology News
Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch

The Realme Narzo series of smartphones will be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 September 2020 12:49 IST
Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones will be launched in India on September 21 at 12.30pm

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20A may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC
  • It is claimed to have ‘best-in-segment gaming processor’
  • Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro may have MediaTek SoCs

Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A smartphones will be powered by different processors, a tipster has claimed. The tipster says that one of the phones will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series SoC while the other two will come equipped with MediaTek Helio chipsets. In a related development, the company has also revealed that the Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones will be available via Flipkart after they are launched on September 21 in India.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme Narzo 20 will come equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone will have either Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 chipset. All these phones are teased to come with ‘best-in-class segment gaming processor and trend-setting design'.

The Narzo 20 series of smartphones will be launched on September 21 at 12.30pm in the country. The digital launch event will be live streamed on Realme's social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

In a related development, Realme has announced that the Realme Narzo series of smartphones will be available via Flipkart. The company has already teased the Realme Narzo 20A will come with “the best-in-segment Gaming Processor, designed for the young players to have a faster & exciting experience.” There is a dedicated microsite for the Realme Narzo series smartphones on Flipkart. In addition to Flipkart, Realme's own store will also offer the phones.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme Narzo 20A may come with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage variants. The Realme Narzo 20 may be launched in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. Both these models are tipped to come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to sell in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is rumoured to come in Black Ninja and White Knight shades.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme
Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
LG Phone With Extendable Display Teased Alongside LG Wing

