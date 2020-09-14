Technology News
  Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21

Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21

Realme Narzo 20 series launch event will begin at 12.30pm on the day.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2020 13:05 IST
Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21

Realme Narzo 20 Pro may carry a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 20 is the successor to the Narzo 10
  • Realme is introducing the Narzo 20 Pro handset as well
  • Narzo 20 series will run on Realme UI 2.0

Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A smartphones are all set to be launched in India on September 21. The three phones are the successors of the Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched earlier this year. The company introduced the new ‘Narzo' range in March and the launch event saw several delays due to the pandemic. The Realme Narzo 10 series includes the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A phones; however, Realme Narzo 20 series will include three phones, as mentioned earlier.

The company has sent out launch invites for the Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro phones on September 21. The digital launch event is set to begin at 12.30pm. The event will be live streamed on Realme's social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The invite reveals little about the three upcoming Realme handsets.

All of the three Realme phones are said to run on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. Realme says that it will be one of the first manufacturers to adapt to the latest Android 11 software. Furthermore, all of these phones are teased to come with ‘best-in-class segment gaming processor and trend-setting design'.

Past leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 20 may come in 4GB + 64GB as well as 4GB + 128GB storage variants. The Realme Narzo 20A, on the other hand, is likely to come in 3GB + 32GB and a 4GB + 64GB storage variants. Both the models are tipped to come in the same Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour versions. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is rumoured to come in Black Ninja and White Knight shades.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21
