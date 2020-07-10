Technology News
Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Realme India Site, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base, 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 July 2020 07:00 IST
Realme Narzo 10A comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

  • Realme Narzo 10A will be available in two distinct configurations
  • The phone was launched in May
  • Realme Narzo 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on sale in India, again. The new sale round will take place at 12pm (noon) today through Flipkart and the Realme India website. The company says that there will be “limited stock” of the Realme Narzo 10A available during the sale. However, the exact quality hasn't yet been revealed — just like the previous times. The Realme Narzo 10A was launched in India alongside the Realme Narzo 10 in May. The phone comes in two distinct colour options and is targeted at young smartphone buyers.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB + 64GB storage option at Rs. 9,999. Both configurations come in So Blue and So White colour options. Moreover, the phone will be available for purchase at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Sale offers on the Realme Narzo 10A include a five percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options at Rs. 750 a month. Moreover, there will be an exchange discount for customers making its purchase through the Realme India website.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone comes with a Micro-USB port. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes along with reverse charging support.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
