Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage model.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 14 August 2020 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10A comes in two colour options
  • It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • Realme Narzo 10A features a triple rear camera setup

Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on another flash sale today, August 14, at 12pm (noon). Launched in June, the device has witnessed several flash sales ever since. Customers can avail the pocket-friendly phone via Flipkart and Realme India website. Equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, the Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 12-megapixel primary snapper. For selfies, it comes with a 5-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999. The device is offered in two colour options - So Blue and So White. As mentioned earlier, the phone will be up for grabs today via Flipkart and Realme.com starting from 12pm (noon).

In terms of offers, the Realme India website offers up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 for MobiKwik customers. Flipkart, on the other hand, has several discount offers on select debit/credit cards. These include a flat Rs. 30 discount first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit cards, a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and a rebate of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,000 per month.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone, designed as an entry level option for gamers, is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It offers an onboard storage of up to 64GB, that can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Speaking of cameras, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel sensor placed inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel.

The device's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10A Price in India, Realme Narzo 10A Specifications, Realme Narzo 10A, Realme
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Sues Apple, Google After Removal of Game From App Stores

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  2. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  4. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  7. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  8. iPhone 12 Series Launch Event May Be Delayed to October
  9. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Computer Scientist, Pixel Inventor Russel Kirsch Dies Aged 91
  2. TikTok and Its Employees Prepare to Fight Trump Over App Ban
  3. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  4. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Sues Apple, Google After Removal of Game From App Stores
  5. 'Apple One' Subscription Bundles on Cards as Apple Eyes Services Business Boost: Report
  6. Google's Bedtime Digital Wellbeing Feature Now Available on Android 6.0 and Above
  7. LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More
  8. Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs, Xe Graphics, 10nm ‘SuperFin’ Process, Software, and More Detailed on Architecture Day
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 990 SoC
  10. Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com