Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on another flash sale today, August 14, at 12pm (noon). Launched in June, the device has witnessed several flash sales ever since. Customers can avail the pocket-friendly phone via Flipkart and Realme India website. Equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, the Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 12-megapixel primary snapper. For selfies, it comes with a 5-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999. The device is offered in two colour options - So Blue and So White. As mentioned earlier, the phone will be up for grabs today via Flipkart and Realme.com starting from 12pm (noon).

In terms of offers, the Realme India website offers up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 for MobiKwik customers. Flipkart, on the other hand, has several discount offers on select debit/credit cards. These include a flat Rs. 30 discount first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit cards, a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and a rebate of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,000 per month.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone, designed as an entry level option for gamers, is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It offers an onboard storage of up to 64GB, that can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Speaking of cameras, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel sensor placed inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel.

The device's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.