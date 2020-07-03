Technology News
Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Realme Site, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32B storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 July 2020 06:53 IST
Realme Narzo 10A comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage models
  • It packs MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and triple rear cameras
  • Realme Narzo 10A supports reverse charging as well

Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone since its launch in May has been put on multiple flash sales in the country and will again be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India site. The Realme Narzo 10A debuted along with Realme Narzo 10. The smartphone packs MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two colour options and is aimed at amateur gamers.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

The 3GB + 32B storage variant of Realme Narzo 10A carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. Its 4GB + 64GB model comes at Rs. 9,999. Both the models are available in So Blue and So White colour options. Customers can purchase the Realme Narzo 10A through Flipkart or Realme India site.

In terms of offers, Realme customers on Flipkart can avail 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The e-retailer is also offering no-cost EMI option. Additionally, the Realme site is offering Realme Exchange offer.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage of up to 64GB can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of cameras, there's a triple rear camera setup on Realme Narzo 10A. The pill-shaped rear camera module houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Realme has also provided a 5-megapixel front camera, housed inside the waterdrop-notch for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on Realme Narzo 10A include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. Lastly, it measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10A was launched along with Realme Narzo 10 on May 11 in India.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo 10A, Realme Narzo 10A specifications, Realme Narzo 10A price in India, Realme
