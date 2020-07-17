Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The Realme phone was launched in June and has witnessed multiple flash sales. The phone will again be up for grabs via the Realme India site and Flipkart. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 10A is aimed at mobile gamers and comes in two colour options. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage models. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999 while its 4GB + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 9,999. Both the models come in So Blue and So White colour options, and they are available to purchase on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Coming to the offers, Realme Narzo 10A customers on Flipkart can avail 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI option. Additionally, the Realme site has a Realme Exchange offer as well.

The Realme Narzo 10A along with the Realme Narzo 10 debuted in India in June.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and it is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The 64GB internal storage on the Realme Narzo 10A can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, its triple rear camera setup houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel, Realme has provided a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 10A's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

