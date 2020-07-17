Technology News
Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32B storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 July 2020 07:22 IST
Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage and colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10A packs triple rear cameras and a single front camera
  • Under the hood, it has MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • Realme Narzo 10A is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The Realme phone was launched in June and has witnessed multiple flash sales. The phone will again be up for grabs via the Realme India site and Flipkart. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 10A is aimed at mobile gamers and comes in two colour options. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage models. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999 while its 4GB + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 9,999. Both the models come in So Blue and So White colour options, and they are available to purchase on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Coming to the offers, Realme Narzo 10A customers on Flipkart can avail 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI option. Additionally, the Realme site has a Realme Exchange offer as well.

The Realme Narzo 10A along with the Realme Narzo 10 debuted in India in June.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and it is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The 64GB internal storage on the Realme Narzo 10A can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, its triple rear camera setup houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel, Realme has provided a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 10A's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10A, Realme Narzo 10A specifications, Realme Narzo 10A price in India, Realme
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
