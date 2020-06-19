Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers

Realme Narzo 10A sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and the phone will be offered in two colours.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 June 2020 07:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs. 8,499
  • The phone will be sold in two colours – Blue and White
  • Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months

Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale once again in India today. The flash sale for the phone will be held on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone was launched in May after many initial delays due to the coronavirus lockdown. It has been available via flash sales ever since. It was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 10 that is also available via flash sales currently. The next sale for the Realme Narzo 10 is set for June 23.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

Realme Narzo 10A sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in two colours – Blue and White. Offers on Flipkart include Rs. 30 discount on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. No-cost EMI plans are also available ranging from 3 months to 12 months. Realme.com offers cashback of up to Rs. 500 via Mobikwik.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Comng to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. For storage, the phone has 32GB onboard and it can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the Realme Narzo 10A has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10A, Realme Narzo 10A Sale, Realme Narzo 10a price in India, Realme Narzo 10A Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Launches Saudi Arabia Shopping Site Despite CEO's Dispute With Kingdom
Jio Platforms to Receive Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  5. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  7. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
  2. FIFA 21 Release Date, Price, Reveal Trailer Unveiled at EA Play 2020
  3. Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Released at EA Play 2020
  4. Apex Legends Cross-Play, on Nintendo Switch, Steam in Autumn 2020
  5. EA Play 2020: Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available to Download
  7. Calls for Cooperation as Online Child Sex Abuse Soars in Europe
  8. Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped
  9. Amazon Flex Delivery Programme Expanded to Over 35 Cities in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com