Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale once again in India today. The flash sale for the phone will be held on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone was launched in May after many initial delays due to the coronavirus lockdown. It has been available via flash sales ever since. It was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 10 that is also available via flash sales currently. The next sale for the Realme Narzo 10 is set for June 23.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

Realme Narzo 10A sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in two colours – Blue and White. Offers on Flipkart include Rs. 30 discount on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. No-cost EMI plans are also available ranging from 3 months to 12 months. Realme.com offers cashback of up to Rs. 500 via Mobikwik.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Comng to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. For storage, the phone has 32GB onboard and it can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the Realme Narzo 10A has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

